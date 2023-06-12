Parker's Makes 'Strategic' Move Into New Market

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Parker'sis moving into a new market through a strategic expansion slated for 2024.

The convenience store operator will open a new Parker's Kitchen in Augusta at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road. Additional locations in the area to be announced in the coming months.

"We're thrilled to join the Augusta community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "As we looked for opportunities to expand, Augusta was a natural fit for us, since it's a growing market that builds upon our existing corporate footprint. We're excited to introduce the Parker's brand to Augusta residents and look forward to forging new relationships and supporting the community."

The first Augusta Parker's Kitchen will be a 3,800-square-foot convenience store that features Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a hallmark glass-front facade, lime-washed brick, striking bracketry and designer lighting. It will open on the site of a former Popeye's fast food restaurant that has been closed since 2007.

"We're delighted to welcome Parker's to Augusta and appreciate this important investment in our community," said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson. "This property at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Road needs to be uplifted, and we think Parker's Kitchen will provide an excellent new food option that will be beneficial for the community."

The store will offer Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to a wide range of convenience items. Customers can choose from popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with electronic kiosk ordering. Menu highlights include Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac 'n' cheese and potato logs, as well as freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with Chewy Ice.

Regular, diesel and nonethanol fuel will be available outside the store at six fueling positions.

Parker's Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and available seven days a week. The menu in Augusta will be handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker's Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work, according to the company.

"We saw the Windsor Spring location as a strong opportunity to introduce our brand to the market and to revitalize a key corner in downtown Augusta," Parker said. "We've seen strong growth in the Augusta market and can't wait to give back to the local community through a wide range of charitable initiatives designed to support the communities where we operate stores."

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen is the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella.