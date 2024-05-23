Parker's Officially Enters New Georgia Market

The second area store is expected to open at 5747 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta at 5 a.m. on June 12. This store is situated at the Interstate 520 off-ramp, making it perfect for local residents, commuters and visitors while offering Parker's Kitchen food, convenience items and auto fuel as well as high-flow diesel, according to the company.

"We're absolutely thrilled to open our first Parker's Kitchen locations in the fast-growing Augusta market," said Parker's Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We're laser-focused on exceeding customer expectations and being a great community partner. We can't wait to serve our customers in the Augusta area, elevate the convenience store experience for local residents and give back to the community right here in Augusta and North Augusta."

The dual store openings are part of Parker's strategic expansion into the Augusta market that the company announced in June 2023.

Both Augusta-area stores will feature Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to a wide range of convenience items. Customers can choose from popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with electronic kiosk ordering. Menu highlights include Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac 'n' cheese and potato logs, as well as freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with Chewy Ice.

The entire Parker's Kitchen menu is handcrafted on site.

The stores also feature the signature Parker's Kitchen Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. Both stores have 19 fuel dispensers that offer regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel, ethanol-free, truck diesel and DEF fuel.

Parker's owns and operates 87 c-stores in Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen is the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella.