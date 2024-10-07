Parker's Kitchen Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Store
Local dignitaries were in attendance at the grand opening, including Kingsland Mayor Charles Grayson Day, Jr.; Georgia House District 180 Representative Steven Sainz; Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor; and Camden County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alison Shores.
Parker's Kitchen commemorated the ribbon cutting with a record $300,000 round-up campaign donation to the Wounded Warrior Project to support injured local veterans throughout the company's corporate footprint. Parker's matched 25% of all customer donations to amplify the impact.
The funds will support the organization's Warriors to Work program, which provides veterans and their family members with the resources and assistance they need to be successful in the civilian workforce.
Parker's also made a $5,000 Fueling the Community donation to support Camden County Schools at the ribbon cutting. The company's Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all c-store locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Since the inception of the program in 2011, the company has donated more than $2 million to area schools across Georgia and South Carolina.
"At Parker's Kitchen, we want to be a great community partner, to give back to the community in transformative ways and to be a force for positive change," said Parker's Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We are incredibly honored to support area veterans who have given so much to our nation and to give back to local schools right here in Camden County."
Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen serves as the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella. The company employs more than 1,600 associates and completes more than 1 million store transactions per week. Earlier this year, Parker's Kitchen was named one of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA by USA Today.