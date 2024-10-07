Parker's Kitchen Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker’s Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the convenience store retailer's largest-ever store on Oct. 4 in Kingsland, Ga.

The new store, located at 1215 East King Ave., off of Exit 3 on I-95, is now the southernmost Parker's Kitchen on the interstate and is part of the company's fast-growing expansion toward Jacksonville, Fla. The Kingsland store is part of a cluster of stores in the company’s construction pipeline designed to serve residents and visitors throughout the metro Jacksonville area and south Georgia.

The new Kingsland store offers 7,122 square feet of retail space and features larger retail, food and checkout areas, along with expanded bathrooms. The 6.84-acre site includes parking for large commercial trucks as well as cars, and offers three grades of unleaded fuel and ethanol-free fuel, diesel and high-flow diesel.