Parker's Kitchen Prepares for Growth With New Supply Chain & Logistics Tools

The retailer first implemented Titan Cloud's unified platform in mid-2021 to optimize operations, ensure compliance and streamline fuel management. In the latest pact between the two companies, Parker's Kitchen is expanding its use of Titan Cloud's end-to-end platform, adding tools for inventory management, forecasting, and hauler and carrier oversight to support its goal of doubling in size over the next five years.

"Titan Cloud is excited to support Parker's Kitchen as they scale their operations," said Paul Lauinger, vice president of sales North America at Titan Cloud. "Our platform's powerful supply and logistics capabilities equip them with the tools to improve efficiency and drive growth. We are committed to helping fuel retailers optimize operations through data-driven insights, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to help Parker's Kitchen achieve its goals."

[Read more: Parker's Kitchen Among Fastest Growing Companies]

Parker's Kitchen has realized substantial gains from its use of Titan Cloud's core platform modules, such as Fuel Insights, Environmental Compliance and Advanced Facility Inspections, according to a new release on the expanded partnership. These tools streamline daily operations and maintain compliance across the company's network.

As Parker's Kitchen expands its footprint, the company recognizes the need for a more robust, digitally driven supply chain to ensure long-term success, the release added.

To support future growth, Parker's Kitchen is prioritizing advanced forecasting. With Titan Cloud's Fuel Insights, the company has gained visibility into fuel usage and demand patterns. Leveraging these insights, Parker's Kitchen aims to refine its demand forecasting to reduce fuel runouts, minimize operational disruptions and gain real-time visibility into fluctuations across its sites.

"We recognize the importance of staying ahead of demand to avoid fuel shortages and ensure smoother operations," John added. "Titan Cloud's platform has already helped us gain deeper insights into our operations, and we are excited to fully implement their Forecasting and Inventory Management tools to further refine our processes and drive operational efficiency."

Additionally, Parker's Kitchen is prioritizing hauler and carrier oversight. While Titan Cloud's platform has improved visibility into inventory for haulers and carriers, the retailer is eager to implement tighter controls and gain deeper visibility across its logistics partners. This will reduce operational issues and prevent disruptions at their sites.

Parker's Kitchen will also improve load planning to better align with demand shifts and reduce working capital requirements across locations.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's Kitchen 's network comprises more than 90 locations across Georgia and South Carolina. The company employs 1,600 professionals and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly.