Parker's Launches Beverage Subscription Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's introduced Chewy's Drink Club, a new dispensed beverage subscription program that is available to Parker's Rewards members for $6.99 per month.

Chewy's Drink Club subscribers can redeem one large fountain drink per day at any Parker's or Parker's Kitchen store throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

"In response to customer demand, we've launched Chewy's Drink Club, so our loyal customers can get their daily fix of Chewy Ice and their favorite fountain drink, freshly brewed southern sweet tea or Parker's Fancy Lemonade," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We're thrilled to launch this new dispensed beverage subscription program, which will save customers time and money and offer a frictionless experience at check-out."

Parker's Rewards members can enroll in Chewy's Drink Club via the Parker's mobile app or online at parkerskitchen.com, both of which were recently updated with new features and a streamlined customer experience. Subscribers can then automatically redeem their free large fountain drink at checkout.

"We're incredibly excited to roll out Chewy's Drink Club as an added benefit for our rewards members," said Parker's Loyalty and Brand Manager Nick Hand. "Our hope is that this new dispensed beverage subscription plan will make it even more convenient and cost-effective for customers to include a stop at their local Parker's in their daily routine."

The Chewy's Drink Club menu includes freshly brewed southern sweet tea and Parker's Fancy Lemonade, as well as fountain drinks such as Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mr. Pibb, Powerade, Gatorade, Hawaiian Punch, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and Diet Pepsi.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen, the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella, serves hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.