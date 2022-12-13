Parkland USA Appoints New President

CHARLESTON, S.C. —Parkland Canada President Donna Sanker is stepping over to the company's U.S. division as president of Parkland USA following the departure of Doug Haugh.

"Having led our Canadian segment since 2019, Donna has provided strong leadership and has strengthened our Canadian business. As president of our USA segment, Donna will now lead and support our U.S. team and strengthen our One Parkland culture," Parkland Corp. said in a statement.

Sanker takes the reins from Interim President Jay Erickson, Parkland USA's chief operating officer and former president of EG America. Erickson entered the role after Haugh, Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year, departed the company after five years in the role.

Prior to joining Parkland Canada, Sanker spent nearly 17 years with BP. Her roles there included head of retail sales and marketing, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer.

Parkland Corp. named Ian White as the new president of Parkland Canada. White has served as senior vice president, strategic marketing and innovation, since 2017.

"As SVP of our strategic marketing and innovation group for over four years, Ian led the integration of several acquisitions, the launch of Journie Rewards, the expansion of On the Run and the M&M Food Market business," Parkland stated. "Ian's knowledge of our Canadian business and brands makes him the natural president of our Canadian segment."

Parkland is also expanding the duties of Ryan Krogmeier, SVP of supply, trading and refining. Krogmeier, who has held this role for four years, will now lead Parkland's U.S. supply company.

"This is a critical area of our business, and Ryan's expertise and leadership will help propel it to the next level," Parkland said.

The company noted that the reconfiguration of its Canadian and U.S. leadership will help strengthen its organization and culture while advancing its strategy.

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.