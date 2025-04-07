Parkland's Largest Shareholder Makes a Case for Change

According to Simpson, replacing incumbent board members with its nine nominations would hold the board accountable for "consistently quashing dissent, ignoring shareholders, failing at management succession and planning, lacking transparency, blocking value creation opportunities and enabling a CEO whose undisciplined M&A strategy, poor integrations, and runaway spending have driven operational and strategic failure."

Simpson nominees include:

Monty Baker, former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and former director at Stelco Holdings Inc.

Michael Christiansen, investment manager at the Simpson Group and a representative of the nominating shareholder

Mark Davis, former president and CEO of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Jackie Doak, director of Dart Enterprises Ltd

Chris Folan, former managing director, global investment banking of CIBC

Brian Gibson, retired senior investment executive and current board chair of the Investment Management Corp. of Ontario

Marc Halley, investment manager at the Simpson Group and a representative of the nominating shareholder

Darcy Morris, the cofounder and CEO of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners

Karen Stuckey, former senior vice president, merchandising of Walmart Inc. and current director at Gildan Activewear Inc

Simpson's full letter and information on its priorities are available at www.refuelparkland.com.

Parkland Responds

In a press release, Parkland dismissed Simpson's slate of nominees as "a self-interested attempt by Simpson, a minority shareholder, to seize full control of Parkland without paying a control premium."

The company noted that it has welcomed Simpson representatives to rejoin the board numerous times and invited them to participate in the special committee overseeing the strategic review of Parkland's future. It added that it is "disappointing" that Simpson chose an adversarial approach instead of constructive engagement.

First announced in March, Parkland plans to explore opportunities to maximize value creation through a review of strategic alternatives that could include asset divestments, acquisitions, transformative business combinations and a sale of the company, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Many members of the Simpson slate lack credibility and relevant experience to meet the standards required to govern a public company of Parkland's scale and complexity," said Michael Jennings, chair of Parkland's board. "However, in the interest of resolution and collaboration with Simpson, Parkland has selected three of Simpson's nominees who meet Parkland's governance standards and propose to include one of the Simpson nominees on the special committee overseeing the strategic review. Simpson nominees Brian Gibson and Karen Stuckey bring skills that are expected to be additive to our board. Michael Christiansen brings valuable perspective, as he works for Simpson directly and was previously a nominee of Simpson on the Parkland board."

Parkland shared its own proposed slate of 13 directors it believe will best serve shareholders as an experienced and diversely skilled board: Felipe Bayon, Nora Duke, Bob Espey, Sue Gove, Tim Hogarth, Richard Hookway, Angela John, Michael Jennings, James Neate, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, Karen Stuckey, Brian Gibson and Michael Christiansen.

The company also announced the appointment of Brad Monaco as permanent chief financial officer of Parkland, effective immediately.