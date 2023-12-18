A Passion for Convenience & Beverages

A job as a produce clerk and bag boy with the Florida-based supermarket chain Kash n’ Karry started Kevin Martello’s career in the food and beverage industry when he was in grade school.

As an adult, he worked for a food broker and sales agency, becoming a principle with Austin Nichols & Co. managing the sales of Yoo-hoo and Orangina. This started his journey with what is now Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and for nearly 35 years, he has worked with multiple retail formats and the company’s iconic brands including Dr Pepper, Snapple, Sunkist, 7Up, Canada Dry and more.

Of all the retail formats he’s worked with, the convenience store industry is what fuels his passion.

"Convenience retail is the most rewarding aspect of the business — it brings challenges, but it is purposeful and has been my passion for the span of my career,” said Martello, this year’s supplier inductee into the 2023 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame. “The collaboration among many of our retail partners is unlike any other channel I’ve managed in my career. There is a distinct appetite for learning, testing and applying key learnings generated by the sharing of information in the c-store channel that stems from a shared vision for a consumer-first approach.”