Passport Express Lane Self-Checkout With Cash Automation

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is partnering with Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) to offer cash automation technology with its Passport Express Lane Self-Checkout system for convenience stores. CPI's Paypod cash recycler hardware is now available as an optional feature for Passport Express Lane, as cash remains an important aspect of the c-store environment. Paypod cash recyclers bring multiple benefits, such as reducing daily cash reconciliation activities, streamlining retail operations, reducing shrink, removing hygiene concerns, and helping retailers maximize their investment with a solution that is designed to evolve with the market, according to Gilbarco.