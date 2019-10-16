Path to Purchase Expo 2019 Will Deliver Stronger Technology Focus

CHICAGO — Another new feature is being added to this year’s newly reimagined Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX). The event will include the co-located Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit (CGSM), adding even more thought leadership and unique business opportunities to the already extensive expo agenda.

Hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, a sister organization of Convenience Store News, the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.

By co-locating these events, the expo will bring together the top information technology-focused executives who attend CGSM each year with the leading shopper marketers and consumer engagement specialists who attend P2PX each year.

With the need to leverage technology to drive a deeper understanding of, and stronger relationships with, consumers becoming ever-more critical, there has never been a better time for these two camps to align their strategic thinking.

The speaker lineup for the 14th annual Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit will include such leading industry names as Sandeep Dadlani, chief digital officer of Mars Inc.; Michelle Lam, CEO and co-founder of True&Co.; and veteran industry analyst Shelly Palmer. Among the ranks of its sponsoring solution providers are DXC, Prevedere and UpClear.

In addition to the high-level thought leadership and game-changing solutions they’ve experienced in the past, CGSM attendees will now be able to enjoy more content, more solution providers, and more networking opportunities with a broader array of industry colleagues.

The lineup for the 28th annual Path to Purchase Expo currently boasts more than 100 speakers on five stages and 75-plus solution providers on an all-inclusive show floor. This year, all events are taking place within a uniquely collaborative environment that brings all of the education, exhibits, meals and snack breaks into one “campus.” CGSM attendees will have access to the full P2PX agenda.

For more information and to register, visit path2purchaseexpo.com.

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers along the path to purchase. The Institute exists to engage and inform its members and the industry at large about best practices and a deeper understanding of marketing efforts along the path to purchase.

Both the Path to Purchase Institute and Convenience Store News are properties of EnsembleIQ, a premier business intelligence resource that believes in solving big problems and inspiring bold ideas.