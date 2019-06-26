Path to Purchase Institute Adds Loyalty Data to Its Retailer Profiles

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News sister brand Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) is partnering with inMarket, provider of 360-degree consumer engagement and insights for the world's top brands, to incorporate inMarket's location-based loyalty and dwell time data into its members-only retailer profiles.

Through the partnership, P2PI will provide exclusive, location-based retailer insights to its community, including regularly updated retailer loyalty intelligence to help member companies plan their marketing strategies.

Specifically, inMarket will provide reports on loyalty and dwell time for 30-plus major retail chains in the United States, including Walmart, Kroger and Costco.

In its first report exclusive to P2PI, inMarket data scientists found that Walmart leads the nation in customer loyalty with an index of 3.46, followed by Texas-based H-E-B (3.08) and Florida-based Publix (3.06). In terms of average dwell time per visit, club stores Costco (41 minutes), BJ's (38 minutes) and Sam's Club (37.2 minutes) are the current leaders, while ShopRite (37 minutes) scored the highest among non-club stores.

P2PI members can now view individual retailer snapshots that will be updated each quarter within the Market Position and Strategy Overview sections of retailer profiles on the P2PI website.

The inMarket location platform is built on first-party data from direct mobile app SDK integrations, reaching a comScore-verified 50 million active devices. Its core business is in delivering powerful, placed-based media to this audience, activating shoppers inside the store and throughout the path to purchase.

"The inMarket platform is built with accuracy and actionability as its core focus. Whether it's delivering media for our brand and agency partners or measuring the impact on visitation at real-world businesses, accuracy is absolutely critical," said Cameron V. Peebles, chief marketing officer for inMarket. "With 100 percent first party data and nearly 10 years of experience in location-based marketing, we're the platform that people trust for deep analysis in real time. If you're a P2PI member, it's because you're committed to truly understanding the behavior of the modern shopper. We're excited to be a part of that, and to be working with P2PI in this capacity."

Chicago-based Path to Purchase Institute is a global association serving the needs of retailers, brands and the entire ecosystem of solution providers along the path to purchase. It champions shopper-centric thinking and practices that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.

Convenience Store News and Path to Purchase Institute are properties of EnsembleIQ.