New from CMI Solutions, the PB3 Food Service Management Solution aims to help c-store operators optimize their foodservice program's gross profit. The solution is designed for made-to-order scratch cookery and prepared food operations. It features recipe management, ingredient inventory, menu item sales and profitability reporting, and true food costing. PB3 provides menu item pricing to the point-of-sale and captures sales data to decrement ingredient inventory. A handheld scanner is used to take physical inventory, while PB3 reports on menu item sales and profits, inventory shrink, spoilage and waste.