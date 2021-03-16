PDI Enhances Tobacco Loyalty Solution for Independent C-stores

ATLANTA — The convenience channel's small operators are getting additional help with their tobacco business.

PDI expanded its CStore Essentials tobacco loyalty solution for single-site and independently operated convenience stores. The enhanced offering makes it easier for c-stores, regardless of fuel brand, to use tobacco manufacturer funds and promotions to drive sales.

CStore Essentials is designed to meet the needs and provide a single supplier to deliver a competitive edge. In September, the company began offering a tobacco scan data package as part of the solution, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The expansion of the tobacco loyalty solution leverages PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions' loyalty capabilities to give independent operators the tools they need to run their business and deliver offers to the end-consumer, according to PDI.

The tobacco loyalty solution upgrades benefit single-store operators by:

Connecting with existing point-of-sale systems through its loyalty host to manage all transactions, data and reporting compliance directly with tobacco manufacturers;

Connecting customers' purchase data and unique loyalty ID;

Enabling tobacco rebates from manufacturers through automated scan data reporting;

Allowing consumers to receive tobacco discounts using their phone number or alternate loyalty ID; and

Automatically passing on savings to consumers.

"Independent operators make up a significant portion of the c-store industry, but their needs are often overlooked," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, Offers and Insights, PDI. By combining tobacco loyalty and store operations software, PDI is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the value and capabilities single-site operators need to thrive in today's competitive market."

