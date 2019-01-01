PDI Fuel Pricing Solution

PDI, a global provider of enterprise software solutions, is making its fuel pricing solution available in North America. For the first time, operators in the United States and Canada have access to the end-to-end fuel pricing solution that brings together backcourt and forecourt data. PDI Fuel Pricing comprises several software components that allow operators to set specific pricing rules and optimization-based pricing strategies. The solution also can provide custom reports with predictive insights to drive higher margins and deliver a competitive advantage, according to the company.