PDI Launches New Solutions Following Recent Acquisitions

ATLANTA — Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI), a provider of enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced the spring launch of new solutions driven by recent strategic acquisitions.

PDI's latest acquisitions include GreenPrint, a loyalty-based sustainability solution; Koupon, an offer network and CPG brand engagement solution; Azpiral, anIreland-based loyalty and marketing solution provider; and Universe Group, htec and Celtech, enterprise productivity providers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including point-of-sale and back-office products.

"Our industry is transforming faster than ever, and our customers are asking for help in navigating these changes," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI. "Whether we're modernizing from within, or expanding through collaboration and acquisition, PDI is committed to supporting our customers around the world. Our recent innovations join an already rich portfolio of products and services that work better together to drive more value and more business for our customers."

The new solutions span the PDI portfolio, which encompasses three segments designed to simplify complex operations and unify systems and data both inside the c-store and at the pump. Featured innovations that are part of the spring launch include:

Consumer Engagement: PDI Sustainability Solutions, GasBuddy Loyalty Connect, and C-Store Shopper Trends Report;

Enterprise Productivity: Retail Site Management, Avalara Motor Fuel Tax Returns, Advanced Fuel Pricing, Logistics Automation, and Carrier Exchange; and

Security & Platform: Wi-Fi as a Service, 5G as a Service, Digital Commerce Integration, and Managed XDR Services.

PDI software is designed to help businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. More than 1,500 companies, representing 200,000-plus locations worldwide, use PDI solutions.

Coen Markets Inc. is one convenience store retailer that utilizes several PDI solutions to improve the experience for its guests and team members at the company's nearly 60 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

"During such a dynamic time of our lives, we need valuable partners to help us accelerate growth. Coen shares with PDI the values of embracing change and committing to innovation. Collaborating together, we're part of something bigger as we work to take both the industry and the consumer experience to the next level," said Charlie McIlvaine, chairman and CEO at Coen Markets.

In addition to the new solutions, PDI's portfolio also includes the Fuel Rewards program (acquired in April 2018) and GasBuddy (acquired in April 2021), two popular consumer brands that together represent 15 million monthly active users.

As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at more than 14,000 Shell locations across the United States. To date, the program has helped members save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases.

GasBuddy is a mobile app used by drivers to find and share real-time fuel prices. The GasBuddy app currently generates fuel pricing information on roughly 150,000 stations across North America. While most of its peer-to-peer interactions are from users searching and posting local gas prices, the app also enables reviews of facilities and supports wayfinding.