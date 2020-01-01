PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions is expanding its Elevate service, which gives convenience retailers the ability to optimize CPG trade funds. With more than 30,000 locations, the new PDI Offer Network includes chains, independents and single-store operators across the United States unlocking promotional and analytical tools previously not available to retailers or accessible to CPGs, according to the company. The PDI Offer Network allows retailers to take advantage of incremental and hard-to-reach brand dollars previously unavailable to chains without a national geographic footprint, while CPG brands gain unprecedented customer and product insights by accessing quality data from large retail chains and single-store operators.