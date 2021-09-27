Described as "more sweet than spooky," Just Born's bright and colorful Peeps Marshmallow Skulls enable fans to celebrate the fall season in a new marshmallow form. The product comes in a three-count package for a suggested retail price of $1, as well as a six-count package for a suggested price of $1.49 to $1.79. At less than 50 calories per treat, the product is gluten free and fat free. Peeps Marshmallow Skulls joins the brand's fall lineup, which also includes Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins, Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts, Peeps Marshmallow Monsters and Peeps Marshmallow Cats, all featuring new packaging this year.