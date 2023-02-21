Peeps Spring 2023 Collection

In honor of its 70th anniversary, Peeps launched its 2023 Easter lineup early, bringing back fan favorites and introducing new varieties. Team-ups with other notable brands include a Mike and Ike Flavored Pop, with four different Peeps chicks in lemon, lime, orange and strawberry flavors. Returning nationwide fan favorites include the Rainbow Pop, Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies, Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, among others.