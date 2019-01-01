The new Peet's Blended Coffee line features four ready-to-drink varieties: Chocolate Truffle, made with real cocoa; Caramel Dulce, an elevated, rich caramel that delivers a dulce de leche profile; Vanilla Créme, a smooth and creamy Madagascar vanilla; and Coffee & Cream. Each variety is made with 100 percent single-origin Colombian coffee, real cream and real sugar. The beverages come in a 13.7-ounce glass bottle for a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.49.