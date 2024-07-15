Pennsylvania Moves Closer to Expanding Sales of RTD Cocktails

The bill has been approved by both houses in the General Assembly and is awaiting signature by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Under current law, these products are restricted to state-run liquor stores because the base alcohol is liquor. According to reporting from WHYY, the bill would alternatively allow approximately 12,000 restaurants, bars, beer distributors, grocery stores and convenience stores that are already licensed to sell alcohol to get a special permit to sell the canned drinks.

However, the new regulations would still have some restrictions, including limiting the sale of RTDs to before 11 p.m. and to drinks that have a lower alcohol content than 12.5%.

A 2021 Public Opinion Strategies study on the issue of RTDs found that 86% of both consumers and nonconsumers of RTD beverages believe they should be sold alongside other options like beer and wine. WHYY also reported that legislative analysts believe the growing sales of RTDs will bring in about $35 million a year in state revenue by the fiscal year of 2028-2029.

