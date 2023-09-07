People on the Move: 22nd Century Group, Cantaloupe & Parker's Kitchen

PFSBrands
Steve Black joined PFSbrands as the company's first CFO, coming on board the PFSbrands senior leadership team in conjunction with the company's 25th anniversary.
In the newly created role, Black will be responsible for several key areas, including customer success, retail growth, retail operations, marketing and technology. He will also be a featured speaker and coach for GRITT Business Coaching, a division of PFSbrands.
"Our unique business model demands someone with not only the right skills but also the right cultural mindset [in the COO role]," said Shawn Burcham, founder and CEO of PFSbrands. "We are committed to the success of our wholesalers and retailers, so we feel extremely blessed to hire someone who has spent their entire career enhancing retailer profitability."
Black spent 45 years in the retail grocery industry, including in management and C-level executive positions. He has worked for major brands such as Lucky's Farmers Markets and Sprouts Farmers Markets, including a stint as the president and COO for Rouses Markets, a southern-based supermarket chain. He is also the author of "The 5 Rules," a guide that showcases an emphasis on people, culture and business success.
Rich Products Corp.
Family-owned food company Rich Products Corp. hired industry veteran Tracey Ziener as the company's new executive vice president and chief research and development (R&D), food safety quality assurance (FSQA) officer.
Ziener has more than 28 years of experience leading business growth and product quality assurance programs for major food brands, and specializes in the development and delivery of new products, packaging and technology programs through innovation and FSQA processes.
Ziener joins Rich's after a long career at Mars Inc., where she most recently served as vice president of research and development, global chocolate business. During her tenure, she developed expertise across a variety of industries, including in confectionary, gum, pet care and food, and led new product development for popular brands like M&M's, Milky Way and Pedigree.