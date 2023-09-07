People on the Move: 22nd Century Group, Cantaloupe & Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen

Thomas Mathewes, senior real estate project manager at Parker's Kitchen, has been named to Charleston Regional Business Journal's 2023 Forty Under 40 list. Mathewes and 39 other accomplished honorees will be featured in the Sept. 18 issue of the Journal and recognized at a premier event in Charleston, S.C., this fall.

Mathewes identifies, acquires and develops new store locations throughout coastal South Carolina, and helps Parker's build architecturally appropriate buildings that enhance the communities the company serves.

"Thomas is a Charleston native and a true Palmetto State success story," said Parker's Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. "He's a professional with exceptional character who, at the age of 34, has already contributed significantly to the growth of our company and to the preservation of Charleston's historic architecture."

Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen, Mathewes served as an associate broker with The Peninsula Co. in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Roadstead Real Estate Advisors in Charleston, specializing in the sale and leasing of historic properties, as well as land and investment sales.

The Charleston Regional Business Journal's annual Forty Under 40 list honors rising stars under 40 years of age who have demonstrated leadership and dedication to Charleston through their professional achievements and community service.

Parkland Corp.

Chair of the board of Parkland Corp., Jim Pantelidis, retired as of July 28. Pantelidis will remain as an advisor to the board with the honorary title of chairman emeritus until the next annual general meeting of shareholders in recognition of his contributions to the company.

For more than two decades, Pantelidis guided the company through its evolution from a small regional player to an international organization operating in 25 countries.

Parkland has subsequently appointed Steven Richardson as chair. He joined the board in 2017 and currently serves on the human resources and compensation committee, and is the chair of the audit committee. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial and retail sectors and held senior financial positions at Hudson's Bay Company, including chief financial officer (CFO). Richardson also previously held senior executive positions with Wells Fargo Financial Canada and Beneficial Canada.