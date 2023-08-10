People on the Move: Alto-Shaam, Arctic Glacier & Chemular

Chemular

Jason Carigan joined Chemular, a consultancy group specializing in U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, as the organization's new chief commercial officer.

In this role, Carignan will lead the company's revenue generation initiatives, strategic partnerships and intellectual property monetization strategies across its diverse portfolio of business units. He will also work closely with Chemular's executive team to develop and execute business development strategies, identify new revenue opportunities and forge strategic partnerships.

"[Jason's] deep industry knowledge and proven leadership in revenue generation and partnership strategies will be instrumental in driving our growth and expanding our client base," said Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular. "We believe Jason's appointment will advance our mission of providing comprehensive regulatory solutions to our clients and partners."

Carignan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Chemular, having held various leadership positions in the tobacco and nicotine industry. He most recently served as president of Phillips & King and the Total Product Expo. Prior to that, he served as president of DRYFT Sciences, overseeing the successful development of the DRYFT line of nicotine pouches before selling the company to British American Tobacco in late 2020.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, named Tracy Long as its new CEO. Long succeeds Bo Sasnett, who founded D&H and has served as CEO since 2015. Sasnett will move into the role of co-chairman of the board.

Long brings extensive experience running large field service organizations, joining D&H from chemical and equipment company Diversey, where she served as president of the North American region. Prior to Diversey, Long spent 13 years at Johnson Controls, where she managed a $2 billion P&L, and several thousand field service and installation professionals across the HVAC, fire and security services segments.

"Building and growing D&H has been such an incredible and rewarding experience, and I could not be more excited about Tracy joining the team as CEO as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Sasnett. "Tracy brings the process, people and technology expertise that will help propel D&H to the next level. Equally important, she is a great fit with our people-oriented culture."

Love's Travel Stops

Eddie Burt joined Love's Travel Stops as the company's first chief supply chain officer.

In his new role, Burt will oversee operational control of Love's supply chain, including optimizing the company's truck care distribution network and growing its nonconsumable retail supply chain network. He will work out of the company's corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City and report to Roger Ahuja, Love's executive vice president of operations.

A retail veteran with 30 years of experience in roles across distribution, transportation, merchandising, human resources, loss prevention, real estate operations, and store maintenance and repair, Burt has an established history of developing strategy for supply chain infrastructure and capability investments to meet growth needs.