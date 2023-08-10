Advertisement
People on the Move: Alto-Shaam, Arctic Glacier & Chemular

Love's Travel Stops, Parker's, Paytronix and TruAge, among others, also made personnel changes and announcements.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Greg Taylor headshot
Greg Taylor

Alto-Shaam

Foodservice equipment provider Alto-Shaam appointed Greg Taylor as its culinary resources manager and corporate executive chef.

In this newly created joint role, Taylor will be responsible for the overall management, direction and development of Alto-Shaam's culinary team, in addition to supporting the company's global sales, product development and marketing departments by enhancing customer initiatives, executing menu consultations and delivering culinary demonstrations.

With more than 37 years' experience in the foodservice and hospitality industries, Taylor has worked across a range of different industry segments and markets. This included more than seven years working in leisure and entertainment foodservice environments; almost 10 years at the National Culinary Institute; and more than 14 years as a corporate executive chef for a global food and beverage company.

Peter Laport headshot
Peter Laport

Arctic Glacier

Ice product manufacturer Arctic Glacier appointed Peter Laport as its new chief executive officer. 

"[Pete] is a talented, dynamic, values-driven business leader with notable success in the global consumer goods industry," said Robert C. King, board president and chairman for Arctic Glacier. "We believe his exceptional strategic  capabilities and proven operational effectiveness will help position Arctic Glacier for sustainable long-term growth and operational excellence."

A veteran in the consumer packaged goods space, Laport has spent more than 30 years at multiple companies in the industry. He previously served as president and CEO of Bakkavor's U.S. division, where he oversaw increased revenues through customer expansion and streamlined the business' supply chain and operations. Prior to that, Laport held positions as chief manufacturing and supply chain officer at Revlon, and as chief operating officer for Ready Pac Foods/Bonduelle Fresh America. He also spent time at PepsiCo Inc. and Nestle, where he led the global supply chain for Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream.

Jason Carigan
Jason Carigan

Chemular

Jason Carigan joined Chemular, a consultancy group specializing in U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, as the organization's new chief commercial officer. 

In this role, Carignan will lead the company's revenue generation initiatives, strategic partnerships and intellectual property monetization strategies across its diverse portfolio of business units. He will also work closely with Chemular's executive team to develop and execute business development strategies, identify new revenue opportunities and forge strategic partnerships.

"[Jason's] deep industry knowledge and proven leadership in revenue generation and partnership strategies will be instrumental in driving our growth and expanding our client base," said Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular. "We believe Jason's appointment will advance our mission of providing comprehensive regulatory solutions to our clients and partners."

Carignan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Chemular, having held various leadership positions in the tobacco and nicotine industry. He most recently served as president of Phillips & King and the Total Product Expo. Prior to that, he served as president of DRYFT Sciences, overseeing the successful development of the DRYFT line of nicotine pouches before selling the company to British American Tobacco in late 2020.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc.

D&H United Fueling Solutions Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, named Tracy Long as its new CEO. Long succeeds Bo Sasnett, who founded D&H and has served as CEO since 2015. Sasnett will move into the role of co-chairman of the board.  

Long brings extensive experience running large field service organizations, joining D&H from chemical and equipment company Diversey, where she served as president of the North American region. Prior to Diversey, Long spent 13 years at Johnson Controls, where she managed a $2 billion P&L, and several thousand field service and installation professionals across the HVAC, fire and security services segments. 

"Building and growing D&H has been such an incredible and rewarding experience, and I could not be more excited about Tracy joining the team as CEO as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Sasnett. "Tracy brings the process, people and technology expertise that will help propel D&H to the next level. Equally important, she is a great fit with our people-oriented culture."

Love's Travel Stops

Eddie Burt joined Love's Travel Stops as the company's first chief supply chain officer. 

In his new role, Burt will oversee operational control of Love's supply chain, including optimizing the company's truck care distribution network and growing its nonconsumable retail supply chain network. He will work out of the company's corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City and report to Roger Ahuja, Love's executive vice president of operations.

A retail veteran with 30 years of experience in roles across distribution, transportation, merchandising, human resources, loss prevention, real estate operations, and store maintenance and repair, Burt has an established history of developing strategy for supply chain infrastructure and capability investments to meet growth needs.

Mark Porter headshot
Mark Porter

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) named Mark Porter as its new product manager, in-bay automatics. 

Porter will be responsible for the complete portfolio management of the segment for OPW VWS, including product line vision, strategy, product road mapping and positioning.

"Mark brings a deep understanding of product management to OPW VWS. That experience in managing product life cycles will help drive our product success and continue to help OPW VWS focus on meeting our customer needs," said Dave Dougherty, general manager for in-bay automatics at OPW VWS. 

Prior to joining OPW VWS, Porter served as global product manager in Regal Rexnord's generator division. Before that, Porter spent nine years in senior product manager and marketing roles for H.B. Fuller, Bestolife Corp. and Deltrol Controls. He also has extensive sales strategy experience after working with Henkel Loctite Corp. for 15 years as strategic account sales manager.

Ricky John
Ricky A. John

Parker's

Parker's brought on oil and gas distribution veteran Ricky A. John as vice president of fuel. 

In his new position, John will be responsible for creating, overseeing and identifying actions to execute the strategic vision of the fuel department while enhancing growth through a balanced focus on customers, team members, processes and market share. John will also work closely with Parker's executive leaders to support the company's strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States.

John brings with him more than 20 years of experience in commercial downstream oil and gas distribution, petroleum products trading, supply chain logistics and strategic transformational change management. Before joining Parker's, he served as the director of sales and business development at Sunoco LP, where he directed national expansion efforts, developed hundreds of new client relationships and oversaw commercial support functions for the company's 8 billion gallons of annual fuel distribution.

John previously worked as a manager of wholesale marketing, retail fuel supply and products trading at Murphy Oil USA; a senior ethanol trading manager for Nidera Energy US; a fuel oil trader for Flying J; and a junior trader, scheduler and position coordinator for ConocoPhillips.

John Hindman headshot
John Hindman

Paytronix

Paytronix appointed industry veteran and current Paytronix board member Jeff Hindman as the company's CEO. Hindman succeeds founder and current CEO Andrew Robbins, who will now assume the role of executive chairman.  

Hindman's appointment is the latest in a line of new executive hires and appointments as the company has worked to execute its long-term strategy. Over the past few years, Paytronix has brought on board Chief Customer Officer Andrea Mulligan, Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray, and Chief Marketing Officer Pamela Robertson. 

Hindman joined the Paytronix board of directors in 2022. He previously served as chief revenue officer at Snap One, where he helped lead the company to a successful initial public offering. He also has expertise in guiding technology companies to build channel partnerships that open new markets. 

RaceTrac Inc.

RaceTrac Inc. Executive Chairman of the Board Carl Bolch, Jr. was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.).

"It has also been Carl's mission to give back to his community," said Loudermilk. "He served as a 25-year member of the Atlanta Rotary Club's board of directors, as well as [on] the board of directors for Camp Sunshine. Carl also serves on the patient council for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and is a pivotal reason RaceTrac and its guests have contributed more than $7 million to the organization over the past decade."

Bolch, Jr. joined RaceTrac, which was founded by his father, after earning a degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business and graduating from Duke University School of Law. He has been with the retailer for more than 50 years and helped grow the brand from 100 stores in two states to more than 780 stores in 12 states. Bolch, Jr. additionally served as chairman of the board of NACS.

TruAge

Bryan Esser joined TruAge as its director of technology.

Esser has more than 30 years of experience in retail point-of-sale (POS) technology and retail operations. He previously was responsible for certification and integration of all POS platforms — including Verifone, Gilbarco and NCR — for Alon and Delek.

"Bryan's extensive background in implementing new technologies like mobile payments, island vendors, RFID and self-checkout, in addition to his experience with start-up technologies, make him a great fit for the next stage of TruAge's activation," said TruAge CEO Kyle McKeen.

TruAge is a universally accepted age-verification system that makes it more accurate to verify an adult customer's age when purchasing age-restricted products.

