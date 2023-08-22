Parker's Kitchen Earns Workplace Honors in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Biz News named Parker's Kitchen one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for 2023. The business publication recognized the convenience store chain in the Large Employer category at a special awards event on Aug. 10.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the top companies to work for in South Carolina," said Greg Parker, CEO and founder of Parker's Kitchen. "Over the past several years, we've been extremely committed to being a people-first company and to making strategic decisions that nurture, support and grow our team members. This award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes our ongoing commitment to our talented associates."

Best Places to Work honorees were determined using several criteria, including employee survey responses. Winners earned an 80 percent positive response from employees across eight core focus areas, including: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement. An overall score for each winner represented a combination of the employee survey (75 percent) and the employer questionnaire (25 percent).

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker's currently operates 76 stores and employs nearly 1,200 team members in South Carolina and Georgia. The company's win partially stemmed from benefits it offers employees, including free childcare, paid time off starting on day one, a daily pay option and more, according to Parker's. Additionally, approximately 85 percent of Parker's store managers, district leaders and corporate support team have been promoted from within, which the company believes underscores its focus on developing talent and making a long-term investment in team members.

In addition to its current honors, Parker's Kitchen has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America six times. It has been named one of America's Best Convenience Stores by Food and Wine, and recognized as the Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News.

"Congratulations to all the Best Places to Work in South Carolina," said Jason Thomas, executive editor of SC Biz News. "Each of them plays a vital role in making South Carolina a leader in economic development and workplace satisfaction. They are the engine that powers South Carolina's economy."