People on the Move: Acosta, Cruizers, Heineken USA, Rutter's & TravelCenters

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Acosta

Acosta appointed Alejandro Rodriguez Bas as president and CEO. Gary Chartrand will remain executive chairman of the board and will work closely with Rodriguez Bas during the transition and beyond. Chartrand has a 35-year history with Acosta, having served as its CEO, executive chairman of the board, and, most recently, the added responsibility of its interim CEO.

Rodriguez Bas brings more than 20 years of consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail industry leadership to Acosta. Prior to joining Acosta, he was executive vice president of new business and market development for C&S Wholesale Grocers. During his time at C&S, Rodriguez Bas led the creation of a division that serves the natural, organic, specialty, gourmet and international, ethnic and local markets.

Rodriguez Bas was also CEO of Grupo LALA Mexico & Central America, Latin America's largest dairy company. In this role, he led the company through an initial public offering (IPO) valued at $5 billion, the largest IPO of a CPG company in Latin America. Prior to his time at Grupo LALA, Rodriguez Bas spent nearly a decade at PepsiCo in various leadership roles, culminating with CEO, Australia and New Zealand.

ADD Systems

ADD Systems expanded its mobile development team with the addition of Lance Contreras, a full-time mobile application developer. He brings with him 10 years of experience after working as a developer at Emerson.

Cruizers Convenience Stores

Cruizers Convenience Stores tapped Mike Wilson as director of operations. Wilson came to Cruizers from Texas, where he was director of operations for a region that included 73 convenience stores and 10 quick-service restaurants.

The Fuels Institute

The Fuels Institute elected Ron Sabia, former president of Gulf Oil, its 2018-19 chairman. Sabia succeeds Jay Ricker, chairman of Ricker's, who stepped down as chairman of the Fuels Institute after four years at the helm of the organization. Robert Wimmer, director of energy and environmental research for Toyota Motors North America, was elected to his fourth term as treasurer and John Eichberger, executive director of the Fuels Institute, was re-elected secretary.

Ricker will continue to serve on the organization's 11-person board of directors.

The Fuels Institute also added three new members to its board of advisors: Jeff Cole, vice president, Costco Wholesale; Joaquim Portela, vice president refining and gasification, Lummus Technology LLC; and Steve Przesmitzki, strategic transport analysis, Aramco Research Center.

Heineken USA

Heineken USA appointed Maggie Timoney as CEO. Timoney, an executive with more than 25 years of experience in the beer and cider business, will succeed Heineken veteran Ronald den Elzen, who will be returning to Holland for a global role within Heineken N.V.

Timoney is joining Heineken USA from Heineken Ireland where she served as the CEO for the past five years. She joined the Heineken family in 1998 in a national sales planning role for Heineken USA and then held a series of sales, strategic planning and distribution roles in the Netherlands before being named the managing director of H Heineken Canada in 2006.

She returned to H Heineken USA in 2010 as senior vice president of human resources and a member of the management team. Before Heineken, Timoney worked in sales for at E&J Gallo and an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler in The Bronx, N.Y.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. made leadership changes to help drive the company's growth strategy in the North American and European regions. The company named Chris Hood, formerly president, Kellogg Europe to president, Kellogg North America, reporting to chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane.

The company appointed Dave Lawlor, formerly vice president, European Cereal Business, to president, Kellogg Europe. He also reports to Cahillane.

Hood will lead the portfolio of businesses within the company's largest region, including U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Frozen Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, Kashi and Canada. He replaces Paul Norman who left the company earlier this year.

A seasoned CPG leader, Hood joined Kellogg in 2012 as part of the Pringles acquisition after 19 years with Procter & Gamble, where he was vice president and general manager for Pringles North American business.

Lawlor began his Kellogg career in sales in Ireland in 1991. Over the past 27 years, he has held increasingly senior commercial roles, including leading the company's businesses in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Russia and United Kingdom/Ireland.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. jointly announced the leadership team for the new Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

The KDP executive leadership team comprises:

Jim Baldwin, chief legal officer and general counsel. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 1997 as assistant general counsel and was most recently executive vice president and general counsel.

Rodger Collins, president direct store delivery. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2006 through its acquisition of Dr Pepper/Seven-Up Bottling Group.

Fernando Cortes, chief supply chain officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2003 and was most recently executive vice president of supply chain.

Ozan Dokmecioglu, chief financial officer (CFO). He joined Keurig in May 2016 as CFO.

Lain Hancock, chief strategy and emerging brands officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2007 and held executive leadership positions in supply chain and human resources, including most recently as CEO of Bai Brands.

Derek Hopkins, chief commercial officer. He joined Keurig in June 2015 and was most recently chief integration officer leading the merger and, prior to that, was president of the Keurig U.S. business.

Rich Jones, chief integration and supply chain transformation officer. He joined Keurig in 2017 as chief supply chain officer.

Andrew Loucks, president Keurig Appliances. He joined Keurig in September as senior vice president beverage brands and was most recently the interim president of the Keurig U.S. commercial business.

Meg Newman, chief human resources officer. She joined Keurig in March 2017 as chief human resources officer.

Maria Sceppaguercio, chief corporate affairs officer. She joined Keurig in March as senior vice president of investor relations.

Andrew Springate, chief marketing officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2000 and was most recently senior vice president marketing for Dr Pepper and sponsorships marketing.

David Thomas, chief research and development officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2006 and was most recently executive vice president research and development.

Jim Trebilcock, chief franchise and international officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 1987 and was most recently executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

"Our new leadership team represents the very best talent across both great companies," said Bob Gamgort, CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper. "With proven track records of delivering strong results, I am pleased to have these experienced executives join me in creating a new challenger in the beverage industry. Our combined selling and distribution capabilities, along with our portfolio of hot and cold beverages, will enable us to reach consumers anytime and anywhere they shop for a beverage."

Rutter's

Chris Hartman joined Rutter's as director of fuels and forecourt, marking the 11th generation of the family joining the business.

In this new role, Hartman will oversee the procurement and retail of all fuel products for Rutter's convenience stores including the fleet card program. He will also manage the forecourt experience, which encompasses carwashes, air and vacuum, electric vehicle charging and signage for all locations.

"Rutter's has been a family run business since 1747. Having our 11th generation join the business on the corporate level is a major milestone," said CEO Scott Hartman. "The combination of Chris's experience working in the stores as he grew up, five years with Crossmark as a food broker, and his master's level education will prove an asset to the organization."

Hartman brings eight years of experience as a Rutter's team member and roving store manager to the position.

In addition, Pam Baldwin joined the Rutter's marketing team as director of advertising and customer engagement.

In this role, she will lead the customer facing marketing for the Rutter's companies including its c-store chain. She will be in charge of strategic development and management of the company's advertising and marketing programs with a focus on Rutter's VIP loyalty card program and direct customer engagement programs.

Baldwin comes to Rutter's with more than 15 years of experience in marketing and advertising for several successful national wholesalers/retailers of home and technology products.

Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group

Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group named Bryan Wadie as vice president of operational excellence, reporting directly to the President Kevin Fink. In his new role, Wadie will lead cross-divisional activities and collaborate with quality, continuous improvement/lean and strategic sourcing across both brands.

TravelCenters of America LLC

Robert Eck joined TravelCenters of America LLC as vice president, TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network. In his new role Eck will provide leadership and oversight of daily operations, as well as formulate strategic plans for future growth of TravelCenters' tire business including the newly acquired TA Commercial Tire Retread Center.

Eck retired from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Com., where he worked from 1982 until 2017. Most recently, he was vice president of sales at Rice Tire.

Van Holten's

Van Holten's welcomed Carrie Rhoads as the company's business development manager. She will focus on marketing and growing the business, as well as contributing to the launch of new products. Rhoads has more than 27 years of experience as a marketing leader. She started her career in the food industry then moved into the technology industry for the past 23 years.