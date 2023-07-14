People on the Move: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Franke Coffee Systems, GSP & NCR Corp.

GSP

GSP promoted Natalie Sabin and Greg Dorion to the roles of vice president, national accounts. Both are longtime executives in the retail marketing field.

Sabin started her career at Great Big Pictures, in large format print production, before it became a GSP company. After nine years in different roles with increasing responsibilities, she was promoted to director of production. In 2013, she parlayed her production experience into business development and sales, most recently as director of national accounts at GSP.

[Read more: Weigel's Partners With GSP for In-Store Marketing]

Dorion has worked at GSP for almost 30 years. He started his career in production and played a key role in the company's adoption of numerous new technologies to deliver point-of-purchase programs more efficiently. As GSP grew, Dorian moved into customer service roles, working as customer service manager and then regional manager. Most recently, he has served as director of national accounts.

NCR Corp.

As part of its previously announced plan to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies, NCR Corp. named current Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tim Oliver and Executive Vice President and President of NCR Commerce David Wilkinson as CEO-designates for each spin off respectively.

Additional leadership team appointments are expected to follow in the weeks and months to come.

Oliver and Wilkinson will continue to work with NCR leadership as they serve in their current roles while simultaneously building out each company's leadership team. NCR announced plans to separate in September 2022.

Oliver will head up what is expected to be the spun-off cash-generative business. The yet-to-be-named company will build on NCR's position in self-service banking, ATM network innovations and managed services to meet global demand for ATM access and leverage new ATM transaction types, including digital currency solutions, to drive market growth.

Before joining NCR, Oliver was the CFO of Springs Window Fashions, where he was responsible for the company's overall financial strategy. He previously held CFO and other senior-level finance positions with Goldstein Group, MEMC, Metavante Technologies, Rockwell Automation and Raytheon.

Wilkinson will be in charge of the remaining business focused on software-led models for the global retail, hospitality and digital banking sectors. Prior to joining NCR, Wilkinson held various leadership positions at leading IT and telecom firms including Avaya, Nortel and Verizon.

PIM Brands Inc.

Snacks and confection maker PIM Brands Inc. appointed Philip Davis as its new chief supply chain officer and Matthew Prail as chief human resources officer.

Davis will be have overall responsibility for all supply chain functions. Davis brings more than 20 years of expertise to PIM Brands, previously serving as head of Americas supply chain and global supply chain optimization at Godiva Chocolatier, as well as in leadership positions at Fleet Farm and PwC's Consulting Practice.

Prail has a diverse background in human resources leadership roles at companies such as Mars Inc., Accenture and Kraft Foods, with experience in everything from business partnership and organizational effectiveness to change leadership.