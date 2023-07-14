Advertisement
People on the Move: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Franke Coffee Systems, GSP & NCR Corp.

AccuStore, Alto-Shaam, FDA Center for Tobacco Products, NCR Corp., PIM Brands Inc. and Renewable Fuels Association make personnel announcements.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

AccuStore's Autumn Welch and Jaime Banks

AccuStore

AccuStore, a GSP company, promoted Autumn Welch to vice president of product and Jamie Banks to director of business development.

Welch started her career in project management at Great Big Pictures before it became a GSP company. After seven years, she advanced to the director of project management post before moving into product development, first as product owner, then as a product manager overseeing the design and development of the AccuStore platform and supporting its user base.

Banks brings extensive experience in retail marketing and retail operations to the AccuStore user community. For more than 13 years, she worked at Perry Ellis International, rising to the role of senior management of shops & retail development. Her previous role at GSP was as the AccuStore marketing manager. She has also held retail marketing positions at Crossmark and Trulieve.

"Autumn and Jamie are true experts in store profiling and store-level execution and have built strong partnerships throughout our retail customer base," said Geoff Neuhoff, AccuStore CEO. "Their leadership and robust understanding of retail operations will ensure that AccuStore continues to streamline store-level execution for our retail partners."

Filipe de Silva Headshot
Filipe de Silva

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Filipe Da Silva has taken over the roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. as of July 1. He succeeded Claude Tessier, who retired from the position but will stay on with the company for a period of time to assist with the transition. 

Da Silva started his career with TotalEnergies, the French energy conglomerate, in Argentina, then joined the Carrefour Group where he worked in Buenos Aires, Colombia, India and Indonesia. He later joined Groupe Exito, a South American big box retailer. Filipe then joined Walmart as CFO in Central America, then Canada, before serving as senior vice president of finance at Couche-Tard.

"Filipe has already proved himself as a trusted leader in the organization since joining in March 2023 and has spent much time learning the business from Claude," said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. "We have full confidence in Filipe, along with our experienced and highly capable finance team, and we expect the seamless transition between the two roles to be transparent for financial markets."

Ben Leingang headshot
Ben Leingang

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam promoted Ben Leingang to director of national accounts and appointed Joe Arvin to director of business and culinary development, national accounts.

Leingang is responsible for continuing to develop and grow relationships with key domestic national accounts, ensuring year-on-year growth targets continue to be achieved. He joined Alto-Shaam in 2019 as a corporate executive chef before being promoted to associate director of national accounts in 2021, with a key focus of growing accounts within the c-store and supermarket segments.

Joe Arvin headshot
Joe Arvin

Arvin is responsible for supporting and serving key national customers, with a primary focus on the development and generation of new national and regional customers, and forging relationships to help the business achieve its new business targets. A multi-award-winning chef, Arvin has more than 20 years' experience working in the foodservice industry. Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, he spent five years at a kitchen equipment manufacturer working as a global corporate chef and national account manager. He also appeared on the CBS reality show, "Big Brother", and was featured as a chef on "Cutthroat Kitchen" and various other culinary television shows.

"I'm pleased to welcome Joe to the team," said Brian Newland, Alto-Shaam's senior vice president of national accounts. "[I] look forward to working closely with both him and Ben, as we continue to strive to deliver the very highest levels of service, support and expertise to our customers."

FDA Center for Tobacco Products

Dr. Charlene Le Fauve joined the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) as its first senior advisor for health equity. She will be part of the center's senior leadership team within the Office of the Center Director.

In this new position — the first of its kind for any center at the FDA — Le Fauve will work with all of CTP's offices to ensure health equity is integrated into the center's programmatic plans and priorities. She also will serve as CTP's primary representative in a variety of activities that promote and facilitate the reduction of tobacco-related health disparities, including during external meetings, conferences and presentations.

A behavioral scientist and addiction researcher with 25 years of federal work experience related to health equity and health disparities research, Le Fauvre most recently served as the senior advisor to the chief officer for scientific workforce diversity at the National Institutes of Health.

Tim Cox headshot
Tim Cox

Franke Coffee Systems Americas

Time Cox joined Franke Coffee Systems — Americas as marketing manager. In this role, he will report to Director of Marketing Brittany Tresemer.

Cox most recently served as director of coffee programs at Texas Specialty Beverage where he led sales and marketing teams for coffee and foodservice segments. He also oversaw teams responsible for social media, events, community engagement and account management. Overall, he brings with him 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry across both commercial and specialty segments.

Cox's industry certifications include Barista Guild of America Certified Level 1 & 2, Specialty Coffee Association of America Certified Lead Instructor and Specialty Coffee Association of America Gold Cup Technician.

Natalie Sabin and Greg Dorian headshots

GSP

GSP promoted Natalie Sabin and Greg Dorion to the roles of vice president, national accounts. Both are longtime executives in the retail marketing field.

Sabin started her career at Great Big Pictures, in large format print production, before it became a GSP company. After nine years in different roles with increasing responsibilities, she was promoted to director of production. In 2013, she parlayed her production experience into business development and sales, most recently as director of national accounts at GSP. 

Dorion has worked at GSP for almost 30 years. He started his career in production and played a key role in the company's adoption of numerous new technologies to deliver point-of-purchase programs more efficiently. As GSP grew, Dorian moved into customer service roles, working as customer service manager and then regional manager. Most recently, he has served as director of national accounts. 

NCR Corp.

As part of its previously announced plan to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies, NCR Corp. named current Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tim Oliver and Executive Vice President and President of NCR Commerce David Wilkinson as CEO-designates for each spin off respectively. 

Additional leadership team appointments are expected to follow in the weeks and months to come.

Oliver and Wilkinson will continue to work with NCR leadership as they serve in their current roles while simultaneously building out each company's leadership team. NCR announced plans to separate in September 2022. 

Oliver will head up what is expected to be the spun-off cash-generative business. The yet-to-be-named company will build on NCR's position in self-service banking, ATM network innovations and managed services to meet global demand for ATM access and leverage new ATM transaction types, including digital currency solutions, to drive market growth. 

Before joining NCR, Oliver was the CFO of Springs Window Fashions, where he was responsible for the company's overall financial strategy. He previously held CFO and other senior-level finance positions with Goldstein Group, MEMC, Metavante Technologies, Rockwell Automation and Raytheon. 

Wilkinson will be in charge of the remaining business focused on software-led models for the global retail, hospitality and digital banking sectors. Prior to joining NCR, Wilkinson held various leadership positions at leading IT and telecom firms including Avaya, Nortel and Verizon. 

PIM Brands Inc.

Snacks and confection maker PIM Brands Inc. appointed Philip Davis as its new chief supply chain officer and Matthew Prail as chief human resources officer.

Davis will be have overall responsibility for all supply chain functions. Davis brings more than 20 years of expertise to PIM Brands, previously serving as head of Americas supply chain and global supply chain optimization at Godiva Chocolatier, as well as in leadership positions at Fleet Farm and PwC's Consulting Practice.

Prail has a diverse background in human resources leadership roles at companies such as Mars Inc., Accenture and Kraft Foods, with experience in everything from business partnership and organizational effectiveness to change leadership.

Tad Hepner headshot
Tad Hepner

The Renewable Fuels Association

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) brought on board Tad Hepner as vice president of strategy and innovation. 

In this role, Hepner will lead the development and implementation of a wide range of initiatives focused on building demand and new markets for ethanol and other bio-products made by the association's member companies.

"RFA is proud to welcome Tad to our team at such an exciting and dynamic time for the renewable fuels industry," said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. "[His] unique experience related to new uses, emerging technologies and nontraditional markets for ethanol will be a terrific asset to RFA and its members as we prepare for the future."

Prior to joining RFA, Hepner led North American biofuels and derivatives business development efforts for Clariant, a Swiss multinational specialty chemical organization with technology applications in catalyst, second generation cellulosic biofuels and new conversion biotechnologies. Hepner also held various positions at POET, ranging from scientific research to technology and business development.

