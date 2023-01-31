Weigel's Partners With GSP for In-Store Marketing

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's tapped retail solutions provider GSP for the convenience store chain's point-of -purchase (POP) marketing across its 73 locations in East Tennessee.

GSP will provide Weigel's stores with specific kits that reduce wasted print materials, shipping costs and fuel needed in the fulfillment process.

"Our shoppers have enjoyed their favorites from the dairy cooler for decades," said Nicholas Triantafellou, director of marketing and merchandising at Weigel's. "They now rely on us for so much more … locally sourced baked goods, fair trade coffee from organic family farms and freshly prepared meals right from our stores. Conveying these values helps keep our customers returning."

Weigel's selected GSP for the company's ability to deliver store-specific POP to each convenience store, which are located within 125 miles of the retailer's corporate headquarters in Powell.

"Weigel's has built a giant reputation for customer responsiveness and service in their stores, especially in the dairy category where the company has its roots," said GSP Vice President of Business Development Craig Neuhoff. "We're pleased that GSP can help them find new opportunities to share their voice with their shoppers."

Stillwater, Fla.-based GSP delivers 100 percent store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 75,000 retail locations from its four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States. The company also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes. Additionally, GSP's AccuStore store intelligence technology maintains a single source of accurate site data to help retailers target their growth initiatives to the specific needs of each store.

Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated business, whose entities includes convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. The company celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2021.