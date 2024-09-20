People on the Move: Arctic Glacier Premium Ice, Avery Dennison & Circana

Avery Dennison Corp.

Julie Vargas, vice president and general manager of Avery Dennison Corp., has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AI in Retail (AiR) program.

The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories who are driving artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, including retailers, brands, technology, investors, ethicists and more. RETHINK Retail defines Top AI Leaders as individuals who are thought leaders and innovators setting trends in the application of AI within the retail sector.

The award recognized Vargas' leadership in four key areas: inventory and supply chain management; sustainability and waste reduction; checkout and payment solutions; and customer behavior and foot traffic analysis.

Honorees will join RETHINK Retail's existing communities of Top Retail Experts and Global Retail Leaders to collaborate on addressing key industry challenges.

Circana

Circana promoted Holly Knightly from executive vice president of global finance, performance and transformation to chief financial officer (CFO). Knightly will lead the global finance and strategy organization including planning, strategy, accounting, treasury, tax, reporting and investor relations.

"Holly is an accomplished finance and business executive who has successfully delivered strong results in dynamic environments at both public and private companies," said Kirk Perry, Circana president and CEO. "Throughout her time with Circana, Holly has continuously demonstrated effective leadership and instilled excellent operating discipline within our teams globally, and we look forward to her continued contributions in this new role."

Knightly succeeds Anne Bramman, who helped transition operations from the organization's heritage companies, IRI and The NPD Group, into its current merged branding.

"It is an honor to serve as CFO at such an important moment in Circana's continued evolution as a unified organization," said Knightly. "Circana is well positioned to continue its leadership advising brands and retailers across sectors on how to grow well into the future."

Harbor Foods

Harbor Foods appointed Jeff Keene as its new chief information officer, stationed out of the company's Lacey, Wash., headquarters.

Keene has extensive practical process and technical solution experience, having been entrusted by three former CEOs to address challenges pivotal to the success of their businesses. His c-level expertise spans a diverse range of industries, including global manufacturing and distribution, consumer products, national lab and entertainment.

Harbor hopes to utilize Keene's proficiency in building and mentoring teams on effective analysis techniques, cyber security impacts, process design and implementation methodologies to support the company's growth and innovation.