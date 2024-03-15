People on the Move: Altria Group Inc., Circana & DAS Cos. Inc.

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. has seen two major retirements this year.

In February, Jacinto J. Hernandez retired from service on the company's board of directors as of Feb. 23, though he will stay on as a strategic advisor under a five-year advisory services agreement.

Hernandez is founder and principal of Cummings Consulting & Management. He previously served as a partner and investment analyst for Capital Group and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors, after having spent 22 years covering a variety of industries, including U.S. tobacco.

Additionally, Murray R. Garnick, executive vice president general counsel at Altria, notified the company of his decision to retire effective April 1, 2024.

A 40-year veteran in the legal services field, Garnick joined Altria Client Services (ALCS) in 2008 as senior vice president and associate general counsel after more than two decades representing Altria and its subsidiaries in litigation matters as a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

"Under Murray's guidance, we have successfully managed significant litigation challenges and established Altria as a leading advocate for tobacco harm reduction policies in the U.S.," said Billy Gifford, Altria CEO. "I am grateful for his many contributions, and I wish him the best in retirement."

Robert A. McCarter will take over from Garnick as of April. Currently, McCarter serves in Garnick's old role at ALCS, where he supervises the management of tobacco, health and other litigation. He joined Altria in 2015 following 18 years in private practice representing Altria in litigation matters.

Circana

Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, beefed up its global commercial organization, which will now encompass Circana's global client verticals and solution groups. The company promoted Jeremy Allen from president of consumer packaged goods to the newly created role of chief commercial officer to oversee the organization's function.

The adjusted leadership of the commercial organization also includes:

In global client verticals:

Wei Lin Wong, who has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies' retail and strategy teams has taken over Allen's former positions as CPG president.

Joanne Sackett, formerly the head of Circana's beauty, sports, apparel, footwear, accessories and luxury verticals, has been appointed president, general merchandise.

Rob Hill, who served as Circana's president of retail for North America, has been named president, global retail.

In global solution groups:

Brad Shelton, formerly president of collaborative gateway solutions, has been named to the newly created role of president of retail and manufacturer collaboration.

Patty Altman, who previously served as executive vice president in consumer and shopper insights, has been named president of consumer and shopper insights and e-commerce.

Amy Marentic, who will continue to serve as president, media and analytics solutions.

These changes coincide with the plans of Tim Bush, Circana's current president of general merchandise, to retire by the end of 2024 after more than two decades of contributions to Circana and its heritage companies.