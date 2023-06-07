People on the Move: CITGO Petroleum Corp., Flavorman & The Indiana Food & Fuel Association

Insite AI

Brooke Hodierne joined consumer brand strategic partner Insite AI as executive vice president of strategy consulting.

Hodierne brings to the company a long history of convenience and grocery leadership experience. She most recently served as senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven Inc., where she led the merchandising strategies for all packaged goods and developed growth plans at more than 14,000 stores across the U.S. in addition to leading the acquisition of Speedway. The $21 billion transaction was considered one of the largest acquisitions in the convenience vertical's history.

Prior to 7-Eleven, she served more than 12 years in leadership roles at Giant Eagle, where she notably helped lead a transformation of the company's own brands program.

Jackson's Chips

Sweet potato chip snack company Jackson's Chips brought on three new hires to the sales and marketing team: Andy Malloy as president, Dan Wilfand as director of natural channel sales and Todd Tolis as director of alternative channel sales.

As president of sales and marketing, Malloy will oversee the sales and marketing team, as well as the sales and marketing agencies that partner with the brand. He has more than 20 years of high-level sales leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space, having served in a variety of roles at major brand organizations, including PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Materne North America's GoGo squeeZ.

Wilfand joins Jackson's from potato chip brand Spudlove, where he directed western regional sales. Past account management within the natural food industry include roles with Bragg Live Food Products and Tasty Bite. In his new role, Wilfand will manage the Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market relationships, as well as oversee all natural and specialty retailers nationally.

Tolis joins Jackson's with more than 15 years of sales and distribution expertise in the natural, mainstream and foodservice segments. He most recently served a lengthy tenure at Field Trip, where he finished his tenure as director of sales. At Jackson's, he will be responsible for managing relationships in verticals such as convenience stores, the travel sector and military community.

NCR Corp.

Joseph Reece, co-founder and managing partner of SilverBox Capital LLC, was elected chairman of the board of directors of enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. He took on the position effective May 2.

Reece became an NCR director and was appointed independent lead director on Nov. 4, 2022. He has more than 35 years of experience advising public and private corporations and boards.

Frank R. Martire, who was named executive chairman in April 2018, has retired. During his tenure, he enabled NCR's growth as a software-as-a-service company.