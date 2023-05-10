People on the Move: Brother Mobile Solutions Inc., Delek US & Electrolux Professional Group

Brother Mobile Solutions Inc.

In April, Brother Mobile Solutions Inc. (BMS), a provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, promoted Ravi Panjwani to president. Panjwani succeeded David Crist, who had served as BMS president since 2015.

Panjwani joined the company in 2006. While serving as vice president, he was responsible for driving the strategic vision and tactical execution of BMS.

He brings more than two decades of experience in automatic identification, vertical markets product strategy, channel strategy, revenue growth and business development. Panjwani has spearheaded product development and industrial solutions, as well as driven the implementation of the company's business-to-business channel partner program, which grew the number of partners from the ground up to 400-plus.

His accolades include the 2020 Brother Board of Directors Innovation award.

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek made several changes to its senior leadership team, naming Joseph Israel executive vice president of operations for Delek US and Delek Logistics, and Tommy Chavez senior vice president of refining operations.

Meanwhile, Todd O'Malley and Nithia Thaver, executive vice president/chief operating officer (COO) and executive vice president/president of refining, respectively, will be leaving in the coming months to pursue other opportunities.

Israel and Patrick Reilly, who was previously named executive vice president and chief commercial officer, will split O'Malley's responsibilities. Both will report to Delek President and CEO Avigal Soreq.

Israel will be responsible for refining operations at Delek US and for logistics operations at Delek Logistics Partners LP. Chavez will report to Israel and will oversee refining operations at Delek US. O'Malley will be available through Sep. 22 and Thaver until May 21 to ensure a smooth transition.

Israel is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of energy experience and a track record of driving operational excellence. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Par Petroleum, a subsidiary of Par Pacific. He also served as senior vice president of Par Pacific Holdings, and as a member of Par Pacific's board of directors.

Chavez brings three-plus decades of refining experience, most recently with TotalEnergies SE, where he held the position of general manager, Port Arthur Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. He has also served as a refinery general manager and vice president of operations excellence for Marathon Petroleum Corp.

