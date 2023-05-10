People on the Move: Brother Mobile Solutions Inc., Delek US & Electrolux Professional Group

Harbor Foods
Independent distributor Harbor Foods appointed two new members to the board of directors: Lynn Kilbourne and Jack Cuniff. The two replaced longtime board members Bob Erickson and Paul Ellingson.
As a third-generation family member, Erickson will remain connected to Harbor, while Ellingson will continue to support the company as an owner of key industry partner Bargreen & Ellingson, a family-owned restaurant design and equipment provider.
"Effective governance is a vital component of a successful family business, and our experienced board members give Harbor additional perspectives and knowledge," said Justin Erickson, chairman and CEO of Harbor Foods. "As we celebrate our 100th year, our business becomes increasingly complex, and the board's guidance helps us fulfill our purpose of 'Fortifying Community.'"
Kilbourne currently serves on the boards of LLBean and the Joshua Green Corp. and previously served on the boards of PMI Worldwide, Saax Underwear and Z Gallerie. She was the president of Zumiez Inc. from 2008 to 2014 after serving as the executive vice president and general merchandise manager from 2004 to 2008, when she also helped take the company public.
Cuniff became chairman of the board for Les Schwab on Jan. 1, 2023, after five years as CEO. Cuniff joined Les Schwab in 2008 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Les Schwab Tire Centers. Prior to Les Schwab, he served as COO of Adidas North America and helped start a company called Sports Inc. which was eventually sold to Adidas AG.
Jackson's Chips
Sweet potato chip snack brand Jackson's Chips expanded its sales and marketing team, naming Andy Malloy president of sales and marketing, and Dan Wilfand and Todd Tolis as director of natural channel sales and director of alternative channel sales, respectively.
Malloy brings more than 20 years of high-level sales leadership in the CPG space to his new position, having served in a variety of roles at major brand organizations including PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Materne North America's GoGo squeeZ. In his new role, he will oversee the sales and marketing team, as well as the sales and marketing agencies that partner with the brand.
With more than nine years of sales and account management experience, Wilfand joins Jackson's from Spudlove, where he directed Western regional sales. Past account management within the natural food industry include roles with Bragg Live Food Products and Tasty Bite. As director of natural channel sales, Wilfand will manage Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market relationships and oversee all natural and specialty retailers nationally.
Tolis has more than 15 years of sales and distribution expertise in the natural, mainstream and foodservice segments, leading a broad portfolio that included grocery, club, military, travel, convenience stores and a lengthy tenure at Field Trip. In his new role, Tolis will manage relationships in a wide range of verticals including c-stores, travel sector and the military community, among others.
Navitas Credit Corp.
Navitas Credit Corp., a subsidiary of United Community Banks Inc., hired Len Baccaro as its new vice president of business development and sales in the strategic accounts division.
Baccaro will report to Michael Karman, senior vice president of the specialty finance division, and will be responsible for developing relationships with manufacturers and vendors in multiple retail verticals.
"Len brings a strong equipment financing background and expertise to the Navitas brand," said Karman. "He and his team's record of success in these strategic verticals will help the company expand our reach into these markets and help more businesses get the financing they need."
Baccaro brings with him nearly 40 years of industry experience to Navitas. He previously owned and sold two equipment brokerage firms: Independent Capital and American Equipment Finance. After selling each, he worked first for First Sierra Financial as vice president of sales and then at Ascentium Capital as senior vice president of sales, leading their largest vendor sales group and overseeing business development for the franchise team.