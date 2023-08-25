Pepsi Unveils New Visual Identity to Celebrate 125 Years

PURCHASE, N.Y. — In honor of its 125th birthday on Aug. 28, PepsiCo Inc. will celebrate its long history by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the United States, and, while over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve, the brand will launch 125 types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways.

Each program will revisit and reimagine memorable moments from the brand's history and coincide with the launch of the new Pepsi logo, which pays homage to past looks. The new logo and visual identity will be rolled out across all brand touchpoints, including packaging, signage, equipment and more.

To kick off the celebrations, Pepsi will be opening the Pepsi 125 Diner between Oct. 19-25 in New York City. The setting is inspired by traditional American diners, as well as the role diners have played as a setting for some of the most notable brand moments for Pepsi.

The restaurant's design will mirror the sets of famous Pepsi commercials and feature real memorabilia from the Pepsi archives, along with a specially created food menu and limited time flavor offerings like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. Bookings start at $50 per person, with a full three course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails included. The first 25 fans to sign up and confirm their reservation will also receive limited edition swag, while an additional five winners from across the U.S. will win a chance for a free trip to New York and a visit to the diner.

"Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment — both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large," said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi. "The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof; it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else."

The brand will also continue to run select contests and events through the rest of the year, including the chance to get a free Pepsi on Aug. 28 by texting "PEPSI125" to 81234 and the launch of a new ad campaign in the fall that will feature the updated brand design.

On Aug. 28, 1898 in New Bern, N.C., pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed "Brad's Drink," his popular nonalcoholic digestif, "Pepsi-Cola." Since then, PepsiCo has grown to generate more than $86 billion in yearly net revenue, with products distributed to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.