Permissible Indulgence Takes Center Stage at 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Consumers seek functional ingredients to multisensorial experiences and everything in between.
INDIANAPOLIS — For nearly 30 years, the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo (SSE), hosted by the National Confectioners Association, has provided a peek into the most-anticipated products consumers can expect to see in the candy and snack aisles now and in the future.

Now in its 28th year, the 2025 SSE welcomes 1,000 exhibitors, 300-plus first-time exhibitors and 14,000 attendees to more than 250,000 square feet dedicated to the latest innovation in candy and snacks. This year, more than 80 countries are also represented.

Despite economic pressures, U.S. consumers continue to prioritize snacking. Nearly half of Americans (48.8%) snack three or more times a day, a 2.7% increase year over year, with younger demographics (ages 18-44) leading the charge, Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor – consumer goods and foodservice insights for Circana, shared during the "State of Snacking" eye-opener session, held the first day of the show.

Additionally, factors such as health, flavor, innovation and broader macroeconomic trends are transforming American consumers' snack cravings.

With that in mind, there is no lack of creativity seen from the supplier companies exhibiting on the expo floor. Some of the trends spotted at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo include:

  • From functional snacks with health benefits to indulgent treats with nostalgic twists, brands are successfully appealing to diverse consumption needs.
  • Rising concerns about inflation and cost have led to more strategic purchasing practices. Consumers are turning to multipack and variety options.
  • Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that align with their dietary and wellness goals. Categories like yogurt, natural cheese chunks and high-protein options are on the rise.
  • Consumers are seeking multisensorial experiences. They want bold, new flavors, mash-ups and textures that surprise and delight them.

"The candy and snack industries continue to set the pace for innovation across the food industry and the Sweets & Snacks Expo is where it all begins. Year after year, the show brings together a vibrant community that embraces bold ideas — driving manufacturers to create, inspiring retailers to surprise and delight, and ultimately delivering more exciting options for consumers," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association.

Innovation Honored

As the event does every year, the SSE held its Most Innovative New Product Awards ceremony, recognizing this year's most innovative confectionery and snack products and the companies that created them.

A record 400-plus candy and snack products were submitted for judging this year. The products submitted for the awards were developed over the past year and span 12 categories. 

The 2025 Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners are: 

  • Baked Goods: Trashy Gourmet Shortbread Cookies with Mini Strawberry Boba – Molly Bz Cookies
  • Best in Show: Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn
  • Chocolate: Pop & Sol Coconut Flaked White Chocolate Covered Cashews – Kopper's Chocolate/Nuts.com
  • Gourmet/Premium Confections: Mattigan's Dubai Style Chocolate Spread – Monark
  • Gum & Mints: Popping Breath Mints – Blue Raspberry – breathROX
  • Gummy Candy: Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters – Strawberry Punch – Ferrara Candy Co.
  • Meat Snacks: Bavarian Meats Original Lil' Landjaeger Individually Wrapped Stick – Oberto Snacks Inc.
  • Nonchocolate Candy: Juicy Drop Gummy Mystery Cube – Bazooka Candy Brands
  • Novelty/Licensed: Ezee Freezee Freeze-n-Peel Strawberry Pop – Easy Pops LLC
  • Salty Snacks: Dubai Chocolate Popcorn – Belle's Gourmet Popcorn
  • Savory Snacks: Snak Club Ramen flavored Snack Mix – Century Snacks
  • Seasonal: Amos Tastysounds JinglePop Graffiti – Amos Sweets Inc.
  • Small Business Innovator: Nomad Snacks Pad Thai Flavored Ready-to-eat Popcorn
  • Sweet Snacks: Chunk Nibbles Toffee Sweet & Salty Clusters – Chunk Nibbles

"The Most Innovative New Product Awards are a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity that keeps people coming back to the candy and snack aisles," Downs continued. "Consumers turn to confectionery and snack products to add a little sweet or salty touch to special occasions and everyday moments. This year's winners are outstanding examples of the ways in which the confectionery and snack industries are delivering products to meet consumers where they want to be met."

The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo is taking place May 13-15 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

