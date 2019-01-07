Petroleum Jobber ATCO Planning Aggressive Growth With New Store Concept

SARASOTA, Fla. — Longtime petroleum jobber ATCO Inc. introduces Rogers Market, a new store concept and the first milestone in an aggressive growth strategy.

ATCO has owned and operated traditional gas stations and convenience stores on the west coast of Florida since the 1970s. Current owner and interior designer Gigi Rogers decided to take a different approach in the rebranding of her new stores.

"I've been in the convenience store business my whole life. My father started ATCO. Every member of my family worked for him in one way or another. My job was always the same. I would go into a failing station, do a complete overhaul from both a design and operational standpoint, and poof… the station would start doing well. Needless to say, I had a knack for this type of thing," said Rogers.

"Regardless, I moved away to pursue my own career as an interior designer in Los Angeles, but after my father's passing, I decided to come back and run the family business. The first thing I noticed was that nothing had changed. It was time for a transformation," she added.

Rogers Market sets itself apart by focusing on two major elements: design and foodservice. The flagship store, which opened in Fort Myers, Fla., features a sleek and modern aesthetic with large contrasting signage featuring a large X-Ray rubber duck, the brand's mascot.

Inside, the design scheme is comprised of an array of geometric shapes, textures and colors — all work done by a design expert. Other design elements include: a grand marble entryway, tiled interior walls, neon yellow signage, floating ceilings, pendant lights, and inset LED rubber duck lights in the walls.

Rogers Market's deli and foodservice is also a highlight of the brand's redevelopment. A chalkboard menu highlights wholesome fast-food alternatives like fried chicken sandwiches, meatloaf, banana pudding and other homemade comfort foods.

By creating simple menu items with quality ingredients, Rogers Market is breaking the stereotypes of a traditional convenience store, providing an easy, affordable and satisfying restaurant alternative for nearby residents, according to the convenience retailer.

The brand is slated to open at least three more Rogers Market stores in 2020.