Petrosoft & CardConnect Partnership

Integrated offering provides secure payment acceptance and data breach protection.
Petrosoft, a provider of cloud-based retail solutions, and CardConnect, a First Data company, have partnered to provide secure payment acceptance and streamline business operations through a seamless, integrated offering for merchandise, fuel and foodservice retailers. Petrosoft has combined its platform with Bolt P2PE, CardConnect’s solution for simplified payment device integrations. This combined offering provides secure payment acceptance and data breach protection for small to mid-size business owners and their customers through PCI-validated point-to-point encryption  and tokenization. It also has the ability to simplify efforts to comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards and reduce administrative time spent on self-assessment questionnaires, according to the companies.

