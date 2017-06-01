Petrosoft Enterprise, which integrates the SAP Business One application with the Petrosoft cloud suite, aims to provide a true enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence (BI) solution to customers in the underserved small and midsize enterprise (SME) segment of the North American convenience store and petroleum industry. This solution, powered by SAP Business One and running on SAP HANA, draws on technical and industry expertise from both companies, and is designed to streamline a customer's entire business with a single system. Petrosoft Enterprise helps customers capture business information in a single, scaleable system; get answers to pressing questions with integrated business intelligence; give employees on-the-go access to the software via an intuitive mobile app; and deploy on-premise or in the cloud.