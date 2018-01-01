Petrosoft Marketplace is a new B2B retail technology ecommerce site that is designed to address the gap in how technology is sold to and purchased by retailers. The site meets the global retail, foodservice and downstream petroleum industries’ demand for an instant way to discover and purchase end-to-end integrated technology solutions, and puts business operators of any size on an equal footing by openly displaying product prices, while also providing the convenience of online ordering, according to Petrosoft. Through the site, retailers can get in-depth information and pricing for point-of-sale systems, self-service ordering kiosks, inventory scanners, mobile printers, as well as solutions for networking, business intelligence, loss prevention analytics, and back-office.