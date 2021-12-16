Petrosoft SmartPOS Tablet Edition

Petrosoft, an end-to-end retail technology provider, unveiled a tablet edition of its SmartPOS at the recent 2021 NACS Show. The new tablet edition adds more functionality to Petrosoft's retail automation platform, which currently offers back-office, point-of-sale, foodservice, loss prevention, and analytic solutions. The SmartPOS Tablet Edition meets the convenience store operator's need for flexibility to satisfy customer demand during peak traffic periods, whether they occur daily or seasonally, according to the company. The cloud-connected solution enables multi-unit operators to quickly and easily transfer the POS unit between locations, making this a true plug-and-play solution with little time or capital investment.