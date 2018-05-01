Phillips 66 Urges Consumers to 'Live to the Full'

HOUSTON — The Phillips 66 fuel brand is launching a new campaign and tagline: Live to the Full.

According to the Houston-based company, people who live their lives to the fullest and cherish each day inspired the initiative.

"Live to the Full is more than just a tagline. It's a mantra and a mission statement, designed to lead the Phillips 66 brand into the future," the company said.

The 60-second and 30-second TV commercials began air nationally on Jan. 3. Other Live to the Full campaign elements will hit digital advertising, radio advertising, social media and out-of-home billboards in March.

The program comes as Phillips 66 serves as title sponsor of the NCAA Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball. ESPN and Fox Sports will air the advertising spots nationwide during the games.

Live to the Full branding will appear at the point-of-purchase — both in-store and at the pump — at all Phillips 66 gas stations in the United States.

According to the company, Phillips 66 stations are a launch pad for real life stories that play out on the road every day. The new Live to the Full TV spots use a documentary-style perspective to show a slice of life with individuals as they intersect at the pump.

The spots include: