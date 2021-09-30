More than just energy, Phoenix Energy Shots are composed of a patent-pending three-in-one formula designed to elevate mood, enhance focus, and provide a long-lasting boost of energy all in one shot. Its Mood blend elevates the body's happy neurotransmitters. Its Focus blend contains nootropics for enhanced focus, clarity and memory. Its Energy blend increases the duration of the benefits of caffeine two-fold. Phoenix Energy Shots come in three flavor varieties: Blood Moon, Arctic Storm, and Starblast.