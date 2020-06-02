PHOTO GALLERY: Allsup's Market Is Part C-store, Part Grocer

MELROSE, N.M. — One part convenience store, one part grocer, the new Allsup's Market sells fresh meat, produce and more.

Located in Melrose, the inaugural Allsup's Market features self-serve gasoline and self-service fountain drinks, in addition to expanded grocery and perishables. Among the items sold include fresh, never frozen meat and fresh produce, frozen foods, baby goods, hot foods, snacks, and Allsup's famous beef and bean burrito.

"We're thrilled to be launching Allsup's Market in Melrose," said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway, which recently acquired Allsup's. "Our customers are so important to us, which is why our aim with Allsup's Market is to become their community store of choice for not only convenience items and fuel, but fresh groceries, fresh meat and quality food, too."