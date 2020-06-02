PHOTO GALLERY: Allsup's Market Is Part C-store, Part Grocer
MELROSE, N.M. — One part convenience store, one part grocer, the new Allsup's Market sells fresh meat, produce and more.
Located in Melrose, the inaugural Allsup's Market features self-serve gasoline and self-service fountain drinks, in addition to expanded grocery and perishables. Among the items sold include fresh, never frozen meat and fresh produce, frozen foods, baby goods, hot foods, snacks, and Allsup's famous beef and bean burrito.
"We're thrilled to be launching Allsup's Market in Melrose," said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway, which recently acquired Allsup's. "Our customers are so important to us, which is why our aim with Allsup's Market is to become their community store of choice for not only convenience items and fuel, but fresh groceries, fresh meat and quality food, too."
Allsup's Market celebrated its grand opening with a week-long celebration from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25. Festivities included:
- The first 250 people in line who entered the store received a dozen Allsup's eggs for free.
- A 49-cent deal on 32-ounce Tallsup or any size Allsup's coffee.
- Buy one, get one free on Allsup's beef and bean burritos or chimichangas.
- Free lunch for customers who visited the Pepsi trailer on Jan. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where S Bar Hot Dogs, Pepsi, Frito-Lay chips and samples of Allsup's Market Rib Eye Bites were available.
- The Great Grocery Giveaway, where the retailer gave away free groceries every hour on the hour beginning 9 a.m. Jan. 24-25. Winners received an Allsup's ice chest full of branded items, including tostados, taco sauce, beef jerky, ice cream, muffins and more.
- Prize giveaways of a Samsung 65" TV and Samsung Sound Bar, an Xbox One X, an iPad Mini, a barbecue grill, a GoPro Hero4 Silver Camera, and milk for a year (52 gallons).
- A meet-and-greet with the 1974 NFL No. 1 draft pick, three-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and Dallas Cowboys legend Ed "Too Tall" Jones, who signed autographs Jan. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Founded in 1956, Allsup's operates 304 stores in New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma. The retailer was recently acquired by Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway, marking its largest acquisition to date.