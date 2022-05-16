PHOTO GALLERY: Allsup's Network Grows With New Format Locations

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway debuted a larger store format with the openings of two new Allsup's-branded convenience stores.

The new stores recently welcomed customers in Mineral Wells, Texas, and Alamogordo, N.M. Each new location includes 5,630 square feet of merchandising space and 24 fueling positions. The Alamogordo forecourt features three high-speed diesel fueling lanes and the Mineral Wells forecourt features four high-speed diesel fueling lanes.

According to Yesway, the c-stores represent the first of two new prototypical store formats the company has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day.

Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space.

Inside, customers will find Allsup's world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave. Other amenities will include Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30-plus digital currencies.

"We are thrilled to be bringing these new, larger format stores to our loyal customers in Texas and New Mexico," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "I am proud of how hard our amazing team has worked to bring these stores to market."

The c-stores also represent the most recent new-to-industry stores Yesway has undertaken within both the Yesway and Allsup's portfolios over the past year and a half. In addition to these new-to-industry stores, Yesway has undertaken several raze and rebuilds of its existing Allsup's stores. The most recently completed under this initiative include stores in Artesia, N.M., and Canyon, Texas.