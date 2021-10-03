PHOTO GALLERY: Duchess Convenience Stores Debuts New Flagship Store

The c-store emphasizes the retailer's take on fresh, with craft sandwiches, subs and other treats made daily, as well as new food options, like the Eggwich, which features sausage or bacon sandwiched between two egg patties.

The store also supports and highlights dozens of Ohio-made products and joins the list of 10 Duchess locations piloting curbside pickup available via the My Duchess app or online at MyDuchess.com.

"Our new flagship store celebrates our brand's heritage and introduces new design elements that will carry us into the future," said Ashley Englefield DeWitt, vice president of marketing and merchandising. "Working with local designers and contractors who know our brand and the communities we serve was important. Our goal was to provide an updated look while showcasing the items our customers have come to love from Duchess."

The flagship Duchess c-store was designed by Sketch Blue and Nicole Faccinto Design with J. Carter Bean Architect as the architect and Robertson Construction as the general contractor.

Based in Heath, Englefield Oil Co. operates 119 c-stores throughout Ohio and West Virginia. This year, the Duchess brand will celebrate its 60th anniversary.