PHOTO GALLERY: Duchess’ New Flagship Store Delivers the Royal Treatment

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — In 1961, FW Englefield III founded Englefield Oil Co. with three service stations and an office operating out of his basement. Over the course of the next decade, his idea for a full line of convenience stores to better serve customers began taking shape. Then, in a leap of faith, Englefield Oil opened its first Duchess c-store in Lancaster, Ohio, in 1975.

Dubbed “A royal tradition since 1961,” Duchess operates 119 stores today throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Staying true to its roots as well as a commitment to evolve to better fit customers’ demands, the convenience retailer recently debuted a new flagship location.

The design process began about a year prior to any construction starting. The company wanted the design of this new location to also be ready for any additional builds that followed, Englefield Oil Director of Marketing Nathan Arnold told Convenience Store News.

According to Arnold, all of Duchess’ future rebuilds and new-construction sites will mimic this flagship model. While the size and shape may change, the interior finishes, branding and merchandising elements will translate into the rest of its new stores.

Coincidentally, the unveiling of the new flagship Duchess convenience store in New Albany, Ohio, occurred as Englefield Oil celebrated 60 years in business.

“We didn’t plan our unveiling of our new flagship location to coincide with our 60th anniversary,” Arnold said. “However, as timelines merged, it’s the perfect way for us to celebrate. It pays homage to our history, but sets the stage for the future of our brand.”

Unique & Upscale Offers

Measuring 5,500 square feet, the flagship store is Duchess’ largest site to date. Designed with the consumer in mind, the store is a bright and welcoming space that features new brand elements, merchandising fixtures, and product selections for those on the go.

Elevating Duchess’ legacy store design, the New Albany flagship location pays homage to the company’s history and is also a nod to its future. While injecting the company’s family culture into the model, the newest Duchess store is modern, fresh and urban. It incorporates plants and photos to create a welcoming experience for customers.

“Our customers have loved our new flagship location. When someone walks into the store for the first time, they feel an immediate connection to the brand. We often hear that they feel like they’re not in a typical convenience store,” Arnold said. “From showcasing locally made products and breweries, to the family atmosphere, they are in a welcoming environment. We pride ourselves on being the friendly, convenient stop that helps to fuel the many communities we’re a part of.”