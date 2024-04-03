PHOTO GALLERY: Foodservice Shines in SunStop Refresh Program

A Destination for Food

As part of its all-in-one strategy — where customers can get fuel, packaged goods and fresh meals in one go — SunStop has worked to develop a greater focus on food.

As with chains like Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc., which has developed a reputation for both made-to-order meals and branded ready-to-go offerings, SunStop is looking to establish its brand as a destination for food; a place customers specifically seek out for its offerings.

The Monroe Street remodel reflects this both in layout and available items. "We placed our cold and hot grab-and-go front and center, adjacent to our dispensed hot and cold beverages," Bench explained.

The store also includes the proprietary Eats Southern Cookin' deli, which lives up to its name with a menu of fried chicken, biscuit sandwiches and traditional southern-style sides, alongside lighter fare such as three types of flatbread. For customers looking for some refreshment to go along with their meal, there are 17 coolers full of packaged beverages and a beer cave.

Additionally, SunStop is seeking to upgrade its customer experience by utilizing a range of high-end materials in its store environment. The sales area is framed by a variety of textures provided by shiplap, tile and paneled finishes, while the space is lightened by a combination of pendant and track lights. Even the bathrooms have gotten a bit of a glam makeover, refinished with tiled walls and quartz countertops.

"All the design elements are meant to convey our mission: 'Brighten Every Moment,'" said Bench. "The store has a very high, open ceiling with a clerestory roof. The graphics are bright and sunny, connecting our customer to our name everywhere they look."

More Remodels to Come

The overall customer reaction to the remodel has been "remarkable," making such a large undertaking worth it, according to Bench.

"With any raze and rebuild, you hope customers will come back to you when you reopen — plus new customers — and has been true here," she said. "We are fortunate to have [such a] response from our customers."

With the success of the Monroe Street site joining the two previous prototype locations, one on the west side of Tallahassee and the other in Thomasville, Ga., the company plans to move forward with remodeling more existing stores and building new ones.

While not all of the rebuilt stores will include a full made-to-order deli, SunStop's foodservice focus will still be evident. Space for a greater selection of grab-and-go meals will be included, with stores preparing some of the food onsite.

In 2024, the company will have four stores under construction, as well as three major remodel projects. It's also focused on some smaller projects, such as finishing its fountain replacement program and completing its rollout of new gondola and checkout counter replacement.

"We are on track to open three to four new-to-market or raze-and-rebuild stores per year for the next four years. We are also remodeling two to four stores a year," Bench shared. "We have lots of opportunities within our existing footprint of Georgia, Florida and Alabama."