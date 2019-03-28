PHOTO GALLERY: Inside 7-Eleven's New Lab Store

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven's newest location in Dallas is a lab store and experiential testing ground where customers can try and purchase its latest innovations in a new store format. Highlights of the store include made-to-order smoothies and aguas frescas, street tacos with handmade tortillas, baked-in-store cookies and croissants, a growler station that pours local craft beers and both patio and in-store dining areas.

A grand opening celebration took place on March 22 at the store, located at Sylvan | Thirty, a retail and restaurant development on Sylvan Avenue, north of I-30. This is less than two miles from the original Southland Ice House in Oak Cliff, Texas, where 7-Eleven pioneered the convenience retailing concept more than 90 years ago, the company said.

"Convenience retailing is light years away from the days of bread and milk being sold from ice docks in 1927, and the industry is changing at a faster rate than ever before," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "7-Eleven stays at the forefront by pushing the boundaries and being unafraid to try new things. This new lab store will serve as a place to test, learn and iterate new platforms and products to see what really resonates with customers and how we can use those learnings to influence future store designs."

The lab store is one of six new test stores that 7-Eleven plans to open around the United States in order to develop brands and ideas, as Convenience Store News reported.