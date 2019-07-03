7-Eleven Opening Six Test Stores to Try Out New Concepts

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. plans to grow its footprint by first testing a new store concept.

The convenience retailer welcomed customers at a new Dallas-area convenience store on Sylvan Avenue at Interstate 30. The location is the first of six new test stores the company plans to open around the United States, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate.

The latest 7-Eleven opened on March 4 and features a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant, a café serving coffee drinks, and made-to-order smoothies and shakes, among other beverage offerings.

In addition, the store includes a bar with wine and craft beer on tap. Customers can order adult beverages to consume on site or in growlers to go.

According to the news report, the retailer will use the concept stores to develop brands and ideas. Another Texas concept store is slated for Prosper.

7-Eleven brought the Laredo Taco Co. brand into its fold when it acquired the lion's share of Sunoco LP's retail assets in early 2018. Sunoco had taken ownership of the foodservice offering through its acquisition of Susser Holdings Corp. and Stripes in July 2015.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. The retailer is set to enter India this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.