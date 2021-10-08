PHOTO GALLERY: Inside GetGo Café + Market’s First-Ever Arena Store

PITTSBURGH — As two iconic Pittsburgh brands, Giant Eagle Inc. — the parent company of GetGo Café + Market convenience stores — and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been partners for many years. When the National Hockey League (NHL) team began thinking about reimagining the concession experience inside its PPG Paints Arena, exploring the idea of adding GetGo’s culinary-driven fresh food menu and convenient experience seemed a natural fit.

After 18 months of collaboration, GetGo opened its first-ever arena store. The GetGo Café + Market location inside PPG Paints Arena gives Penguins fans access to fresh made-to-order and grab-and-go items to fuel their cheers throughout the game.

“We have been partners and friends with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a number of years and we’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Pittsburgh brands to open our newest, one-of-a-kind GetGo experience in PPG Paints Arena,” Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Karet said. “We provide high-quality, fresh, flavor-packed food and beverages. Convenience should never mean compromise and we couldn’t think of a better opportunity to bring fan favorites right to the fans!”

Located behind Section 116 on the FedEx Level of the arena, the 2,800-square-foot store spans the combined spaces of three former concession stands. The store employs about a dozen employees, with a full kitchen and culinary staff ready to accommodate the hundreds of fans expected to come through the store on game days.

“The Penguins team was amazing to work with; they have the same approach to innovation, and focus on an outstanding customer experience as we do at GetGo,” the retailer’s Chief of Staff Rug Phatek told Convenience Store News. “Our design and culinary teams worked closely with the Penguins team to replicate both the visual and culinary experience of a GetGo inside PPG Arena.”

The fare available at the arena store includes many of GetGo’s signature items. Among them:

The retailer’s famous buffalo tenders;

Signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, and subs like the Buffaloaded Buffalo Chicken Sub and Philly Cheesesteak sub; and

Crave-worthy appetizers, such as mozzarella sticks, mac & cheese wedges, tots, and buffalo cauliflower.

Sippable fare available includes a variety of soda, bottled water, beer, and spiked seltzers.