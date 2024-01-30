PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Haffner's New Flagship Store
Community & Connection
The design of the flagship store is described as a "a fusion of thoughtful elements" that pay homage to the city's history while embodying Haffner's commitment to quality and innovation.
The use of natural materials, such as wood and brick, creates a warm and inviting environment. To enhance wayfinding and create a cohesive experience, the retailer strategically employed its standard brand colors throughout the store, using them as guideposts to direct customers seamlessly through the space and ensure a smooth and intuitive journey.
One distinctive feature is the incorporation of historical murals that celebrate the rich heritage of Lawrence. These murals not only add visual interest, but also create a sense of connection with the local community, according to Kelleher.
The flagship store will set the tone for the company's future builds, and serve as a foundation for Haffner's short- and long-term goals. "This strategic move encompasses several key aspects that not only enhance our brand presence, but also position us for growth and success," he said.
[Read more: Haffner's Grows Its Heating Oil & Propane Business]
In the short term, the strategic location of the Lawrence store — in the same area as the company's Heating Operations division — creates opportunities for cross-promotions, streamlined operations and a more cohesive customer experience.
The flagship also introduces Haffner's as "a comprehensive convenience store brand," a move that signifies the company's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and adapting to changing market dynamics. Haffner's has an ambitious growth strategy for the next year that involves site optimization, expansion into new locations with innovative concepts, diversification into new verticals, and a strong focus on remodeling and standardization.
Before the end of 2024, the retailer expected to bring the new flagship model to Glouchester, Mass. This location will also feature a dispensary on the second floor, marking Haffner's second entry into the vertical.
In 2024, the flagship model will be used to establish a presence in Gilford, N.H., further extending Haffner's reach and impact. Also in the upcoming year, the company intends to tear down and rebuild several of its current sites, while expanding its collaborations with both Crack'd and Sal's, and experimenting with other foodservice offerings, such as incorporating deli counters at select stores.
All in all, Kelleher views the company's plans heading into this year with a sense of excitement.
"Updating our existing portfolio to new brand standards ensures consistency across all touchpoints, reinforcing our brand identity and enhancing customer recognition. This consistency strengthens our long-term positioning in the industry and establishes Haffner's as a trusted name that customers can rely on for quality and convenience," he said.