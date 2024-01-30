PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Haffner's New Flagship Store

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Haffner's has always been a tale of two businesses.

On the one side is its heating oil and propane services, which appear to be the dominant half, serving more than 45,000 customers throughout New England.

On the other side is its 71 gas stations and convenience stores, which though appearing less notable, are in fact the reason for the company's existence, starting with its first filling station in Lawrence, in 1925.

So, what better place for the company to launch a new and expanded flagship store than in the city where it all started. In fact, according to Dennis Kelleher, Haffner's director of marketing, this was a major consideration when selecting a site for the flagship.

"The choice of Lawrence ... was driven by a rich history, a strong connection to our origins and the exciting opportunity to play a pivotal role in the revitalization of the city," he said. "By investing in this location, we are not only establishing a flagship store, but also actively participating in the city's growth and renewal. This aligns perfectly with our vision of being more than just a business, but a positive force for change and progress in the communities we serve."

Making its debut in early 2023, the new Haffner's store measures 6,000 square feet and sits on two acres of land along a major artery road for the area. In addition to the usual gas pumps and walk-in convenience store, the site incorporates a drive-thru and a touchless car wash.

However, it's within the c-store that the changes really stand out, starting with two new foodservice concepts created in concert with New England-based, family-owned companies: Crack'd Kitchen Express and Sal's Pizza. Both Crack'd and Sal's traditionally operate full-size restaurants.

A family connection helped get the ball rolling for these partnerships. The father of Alan Frati, the co-owner of Crack'd, works for Haffner's and helped connect the organizations. From there, Kelleher noted, the mutual benefits of an express concept became apparent.

"The decision to collaborate with these family-owned companies was influenced by the shared value of offering high-quality, local food brands to customers," he said. "This resonates well with Haffner's ethos of providing exceptional products and services to the community."

Between the morning offerings of Crack'd, and the lunch and dinner offerings of Sal's, the Lawrence store can conceivably cover every meal a customer may be looking for. And on top of the diverse range of food options, this location features the added convenience of the drive-thru.

"The customer feedback regarding our foodservice offerings has been exceptionally positive. The quality and variety of our food offerings have been recognized, aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality products," said Kelleher. "This positive reception is a testament to our dedication to catering to the changing tastes of our customers while maintaining the utmost standards of excellence."