PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Stinker Stores' Largest Location to Date

CALDWELL, Idaho — Thirteen miles from the Oregon state border, the new Stinker Travel Center is a unique kind of "Welcome to Idaho" sign for professional drivers and traveling families. It is the largest store to date for Boise, Idaho-based Stinker Stores Inc. and boasts many unique features and services compared to one of the chain’s standard convenience stores.

The site, located on Interstate 84 and Black Canyon Road in Caldwell, represents Stinker’s first scrape-and-rebuild for a truck stop/travel plaza.

"Since we’ve mostly grown through acquisition, the other truck stops and travel plazas in our network were not designed by the Stinker team," Billy Colemire, the retailer's vice president of marketing and brand, told Convenience Store News. "We saw this as an excellent opportunity to design not only a store, but an entire property to serve as an oasis between Ontario, Ore., and Boise, Idaho."

The larger concept came about in a unique manner: the store manager for the site was the first to recognize the property's potential. She relayed that to her district manager and the two of them took the initiative to put a business plan together. They presented it to senior leadership and ownership. From there, the idea caught fire, according to Colemire.

"There is something very special about team members with such varied backgrounds, roles and years of service collaborating cross-functionally to bring something like this to fruition," he stated proudly.

The company currently operates six truck stops and travel plazas, but it doesn't necessarily subscribe to the "bigger is better" mantra when it comes to store size or assortment. "Rather, we believe that every opportunity must be properly evaluated, such that we can determine how to best serve both the needs of our customers and team members," Colemire said. In this case, it made sense to rebuild due to the site's original customer base, its easy access from I-84, and the lack of food and grocery options in the vicinity.

The 10,000-square-foot travel center opened in September 2024. Its primary customers are professional drivers and travelers. However, there are a lot of smaller, rural towns in the area, most of which could be considered a food desert, meaning residents face barriers to accessing fresh, healthy and affordable food, and they are typically more than one mile away from a supermarket and often have a poverty rate of 20% or higher.

"It's very important for Stinker to provide key resources for these bedroom and farm communities, just like for our driving segments," Colemire stressed.

To that end, the new site boasts among other amenities:

Expanded general merchandise offerings, showcasing one-of-a-kind items from local and regional vendors

A large Pete's Eats open-concept kitchen

Comfortable booth and table seating inside, as well as a large community table

A bulk "Candy Corner" featuring Jelly Belly products exclusively

A large laundry room, including folding tables and chairs

Deluxe showers

A shady park with mature trees and a dog run

Patio and park seating outside

Easily accessible and expanded fueling options

RV lanes on the trucking island offering diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)

Seating capacity at the site has been enhanced significantly, both inside and out. "We understand the need for our customers to be comfortable at all points of a visit and believe the multiple seating options enhance the setting and encourage them to hang around for a while," Colemire explained.