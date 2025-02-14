PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Stinker Stores' Largest Location to Date
Food Theater
During the pandemic, the retailer capitalized on some slower-than-normal periods to fully reinvent its fresh food and dispensed beverage offerings. "Over the past four years, we have invested greatly in becoming known as a food and beverage destination," said Colemire.
The interior focal point of the travel center is the Pete's Eats open-concept kitchen. Although most of the food is served via grab-and-go warmers and coolers, and customers are not ordering from kiosks, all items are made fresh onsite throughout the day.
"The open-concept kitchen is key for us as we see this as an opportunity to showcase the 'theater of food.' Our customers get to see the teams cracking fresh eggs, cracking sea salt and pepper, all while being able to engage and ask them how their morning is going," Colemire said. "Bringing the fresh-food operations out of a kitchen in the back of house has been tremendous in terms of the way we convey the freshness of our program to our customers."
While the size of the kitchen is much larger at this Stinker site, the most notable difference pertains to the orientation and layout. "We needed to make sure the kitchen was large enough to support growing sales. However, another top priority was making sure it was visible from all entry points as we believe our Pete's Eats fresh food program is a differentiator for the brand," he added.
The kitchen cabinetry and millwork were designed to span an almost 90-degree angle to ensure sight lines from all doors. "We were very thoughtful when laying out the equipment as well to ensure customers could always see our employees making fresh food, but also so that our food teams could actively engage with customers as they approach the area," Colemire continued.
Additional design elements throughout the travel center include high ceilings with exposed beams and duct work; low-profile and lit gondolas for easy and clean sight lines; barnwood above all the cooler and freezer doors, including lit wayfinding signs so that customers can easily find the item they stopped in for; two DIRECTV screens where customers can enjoy sports, news and weather while inside the store; and seven digital screens showcasing menus, promotions and more.
Along with its fresh-food investments, Stinker also debuted fresh-squeezed orange juice at this location and has since rolled out the product to 30 additional sites.
Cross-Training & Communication
When operating travel centers, everything is on a much grander scale, but there is also a nuance, Colemire told CSNews. "With added services such as deluxe showers, laundry and the dog run and park, additional tasks must be completed regularly to ensure the store and property are in optimal condition for our customers at all times," he said.
The labor required can be a challenge. Some of the roles are more specialized than in other stores, so it can take longer to match the best candidate with the best role. The company has addressed this by partnering its operations and human resources teams, encouraging them to work closely together and proactively plan for any potential challenges.
"Through great communication and cross-training when appropriate, these challenges can be mitigated on the front end," Colemire expressed.
Moving forward, this site will play an important role in the company's growth plans as Stinker intends to incorporate various aspects of the new format into its existing truck stops and travel plazas where it makes sense. The chain does not, however, currently have any other sites of this size under consideration for redevelopment.
"We are still a bit early to make any drastic changes to the next version of this store format, but we will continue to ask and learn from both our store teams and customers," Colemire said.