PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Victron Energy’s New Flagship Store

EULESS, Texas — When it comes to traversing an airport, it’s no secret that the prices for food, beverages and essential items are sky high. With Victron Energy Inc.’s new flagship store at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW Airport), however, commuters and travelers alike now have an option where they can find inexpensive gas, food, travel products, car washes, and more.

Dubbed by the Waxahachie, Texas-based company as the “Gateway of Euless,” the site is located on Highway 360 in Euless, Texas, and is situated immediately next to DFW Airport, one of the top five busiest airports in the United States.

Designed with an aviation theme, the store is meant to look like an airport terminal. In fact, the store design incorporates many architectural elements of DFW Airport itself, including modeling the car wash pay station canopy after the toll booth pay canopies at the airport.

This new concept from Victron Energy is aesthetically different from the company’s other flagship locations, branded Texas Best Smokehouse, its travel center and convenience store arm that serves up homemade barbecue, an assortment of award-winning exotic jerky, and private brand items such as gourmet snacks and candy — all in a family-oriented setting.

The Gateway of Euless is sleek and modern, with a minimalist design featuring tones of grey and silver, and directional signage and themes that make customers feel like they’re in an airport terminal. TV screens located right above the checkout area display the incoming and outbound aircraft traffic of DFW Airport.

“From its inception by Ali Sharaf, Victron’s founder and a civil engineer, challenging properties have been a specialty of the company. The Victron team knew that this unique location needed to break every mold to maximize its potential,” Mohamed Sharaf, vice president of Victron Energy, told Convenience Store News.

The site sits in the city of Euless on one side of the street and the city of Grapevine on the other. “It took almost four years to receive all of the permits necessary, which is a testament to the dedication and will of Victron’s development team to develop a great site,” Sharaf said.