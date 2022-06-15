PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Victron Energy’s New Flagship Store
EULESS, Texas — When it comes to traversing an airport, it’s no secret that the prices for food, beverages and essential items are sky high. With Victron Energy Inc.’s new flagship store at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW Airport), however, commuters and travelers alike now have an option where they can find inexpensive gas, food, travel products, car washes, and more.
Dubbed by the Waxahachie, Texas-based company as the “Gateway of Euless,” the site is located on Highway 360 in Euless, Texas, and is situated immediately next to DFW Airport, one of the top five busiest airports in the United States.
Designed with an aviation theme, the store is meant to look like an airport terminal. In fact, the store design incorporates many architectural elements of DFW Airport itself, including modeling the car wash pay station canopy after the toll booth pay canopies at the airport.
This new concept from Victron Energy is aesthetically different from the company’s other flagship locations, branded Texas Best Smokehouse, its travel center and convenience store arm that serves up homemade barbecue, an assortment of award-winning exotic jerky, and private brand items such as gourmet snacks and candy — all in a family-oriented setting.
The Gateway of Euless is sleek and modern, with a minimalist design featuring tones of grey and silver, and directional signage and themes that make customers feel like they’re in an airport terminal. TV screens located right above the checkout area display the incoming and outbound aircraft traffic of DFW Airport.
“From its inception by Ali Sharaf, Victron’s founder and a civil engineer, challenging properties have been a specialty of the company. The Victron team knew that this unique location needed to break every mold to maximize its potential,” Mohamed Sharaf, vice president of Victron Energy, told Convenience Store News.
The site sits in the city of Euless on one side of the street and the city of Grapevine on the other. “It took almost four years to receive all of the permits necessary, which is a testament to the dedication and will of Victron’s development team to develop a great site,” Sharaf said.
Delivering the Future of Convenience
With today’s consumers increasingly wanting as many options as possible conveniently presented to them, Victron Energy feels strongly that its fuel, food, car wash and electric vehicle (EV) charging offerings represent the future of convenience.
Spanning 8,500 square feet, the Gateway of Euless is the first-ever convenience store to house both Sonic and Jimmy John’s restaurants. The Sonic includes a drive-thru, while Jimmy John’s offers a full menu for delivery.
This location is also the first convenience store to offer nitro coffee from Duluth, Ga.-based Phoenix Roasters, presented in a self-pour format. Highlighted front and center in the store, the coffee is made without sugar or gluten, and has four times as much caffeine as a standard cup of coffee. Unique flavors, such as Arnold Palmer and Raspberry Lemonade, are available.
Another unique feature of the Gateway of Euless is a 125-foot Wash Masters tunnel car wash that provides free vacuums and unlimited wash memberships. The car wash and store have a fully compatible and programmable lighting and music package, Sharaf noted.
Last October, a special “Washmasters Halloween Haunted Tunnel” event brought more than 10,000 people to the property, where scary sounds, projections on the car wash walls, and lights were featured all throughout the store and car wash.
Other amenities offered at the Gateway of Euless include:
- Six fuel pumps and 12 fueling positions;
- Level 3 EV chargers;
- Self-checkout kiosks;
- Indoor seating for more than 50 guests;
- Multiple tea, coffee and fountain machines with a variety of flavor shots;
- A fully stocked beer cave; and
- Special discounts offered to Unlimited Flyers Club car wash members, such as 50 percent off all Route 44 drinks from Sonic.
Victron Energy’s newest flagship location will be a one-off for the company, which prides itself on the fact that no two stores are alike, according to Sharaf. The family-owned business operates 185-plus stores, more than 100 restaurant units, 10-plus franchise brands and 43 car washes, in addition to distributing fuel to more than 300 convenience stores.
“We do not have a cookie-cutter footprint, and we are often called the ‘Custom Home Builders of Convenience Stores,’” said Sharef. “All of our locations are custom designed, often with unique themes, to the area and demographics of our customers so that they feel like each location is ‘their’ unique store — which it is.”